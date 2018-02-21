Letters to the editor for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018

Trump derides third world countries with good reason

So, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has uttered the word "s***hole" while referring to some of the third world countries and has ruffled the feathers of some of the politicians in the U.S. and abroad.

Do you think he is the first president of the U.S. to use vulgar language while conducting business in the White House? I bet not.

Do we see immigrants living in the United States demonstrating and protesting to return to their native countries, or are they happy to be here?

Think about it … maybe some of those third world countries have earned that title.

I wish my father was still alive. I would like to thank him for coming to the U.S. as an immigrant, becoming a U.S. citizen and giving me the opportunity to live here.

Don Gurney

Carson City