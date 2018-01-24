Letters to the editor for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018

Parents accused of torturing kids reveal callous side of humanity

I've always had an opinion about everything, and, yes, everyone who I feel deserves my laud, or just a good old-fashioned diatribe.

For the life of me, I cannot understand some of the parents in this country. How can they love a child one minute, then turn around in the next and be so cruel to them?

I am speaking, of course, about the 13 rescued children in California, and the pair of monsters who raised them — thus, I cannot hold back any longer.

In my opinion, there should be no set court date for anyone in a case such as this. It should automatically be left up to the presiding judge to determine what happens to that person during their arraignment. No costly protracted court proceedings the taxpayers will just have to pay for. No putting the victims through painful questioning, as they're compelled to sit in the very same courtroom with those who harmed them.

They aren't parents, but dog puke. They're what slides and slithers through sewers. They're like Nazis, imprisoning the innocent to torture at their leisure.

These are twisted people. They deserve no quarter for what they did to their children. They should be wiped from society, like that of which we wipe from our shoes when we step in it.

My heart goes out to that brave 17-year-old girl. How frightened she must have been and how relieved after her other siblings were saved from that house of horrors. God bless her.

Don Paetz

Carson City