Letters to the editor for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Patience running thin for post office

I have written previously regarding the ongoing problems with mail delivery. They continue, and recently my neighbor found my mail in her yard. I was blessed that she took the time and trouble to bring it to my door. The carrier apparently did not close the door on my mailbox and the contents were blown around. I usually receive an email from "USPS Informed Delivery Daily Digest," which shows scanned copies of the mail scheduled for delivery each day. I didn't even get that, so have no idea if there is more of my mail floating around the neighborhood.

I get that this is a busy time of year. I understand the post office is short-staffed. Inconvenient as it is, I'm trying to understand when mail isn't delivered until 7:30 at night, but come on!

Linda Hoxsie

Carson City