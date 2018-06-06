Letters to the editor for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Schmidt vs. Kieckhefer in SD16: An easy choice

Fortunately for us, both men have a long record. Gary Schmidt has been an outspoken conservative on every issue for several decades. Like me, Gary Schmidt is a Goldwater/Reagan/Trump Republican. On the other hand, the NPRI rated incumbent state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer as the most liberal Republican over four sessions of the legislature.

To cite just one example, consider Kieckhefer's record on taxes. He voted against sunsetting "temporary" taxes. He voted for the gross receipts/margin/commerce tax, even after the voters had overwhelmingly rejected it in 2014. He is the only Republican who voted for SJR14 (2017), which would hike property taxes by 50 percent to 300 percent, according to a county assessor.

Tragically, there are many other such examples on many other issues. Kieckhefer's voting record is not a secret.

Your choice is simple.

If you want to protect Nevada from tax hikes, repeal the Commerce Tax, defeat SJR14 (the property tax hike), repeal Common Core, vigorously defend the Second Amendment, deconstruct Obamacare, support the Trump agenda, expand the scope of the Open Meeting and Public Records laws, and "drain the swamp," then vote for Gary Schmidt.

Peter Hennessey

Carson City