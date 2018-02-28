Letters to the editor for Thursday, March 1, 2018

Story published in Appeal appears to favor Arpaio

Reading the Feb. 20 article covering Sheriff Arpaio's recent engagement with the Douglas County Republicans, I noticed that instead of stating that Arpaio was CONVICTED for constitutional violations, the author wrote, "Contempt charges were filed just two weeks before November 2016's general election in which Arpaio was running for re-election; however, in August 2017, Trump issued a presidential pardon."

Leaving out this important information along with Arpaio's inhumane treatment of hundreds of immigrants, is a disservice to the readers in our community.

If the Nevada Appeal is going to do puff pieces on someone like Arpaio, at least have the honesty to put it on the opinion page.

Laura Hale

Carson City