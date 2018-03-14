Letters to the editor for Thursday, March 15, 2018
March 14, 2018
Columnist misses mark on gun violence
Regarding the guest column on March 4, I was intrigued by the headline "Gun Violence More Than Just a Second Amendment Issue" as I too believe there are many other influences breeding gun violence.
Like Mr. Griffith, guest columnist, I didn't fear for my safety in school or other community activities, nor did my four sons (now in their 50s). From his first paragraph, Mr. Griffith devotes the remainder of his column to a tirade against the NRA and Second Amendment interpretation; not one single suggestion to causes other than guns (NRA).
Is this the extent of the intellectual contribution from the left to reducing gun violence?
Walter Bickett
Carson City
Trending In: Opinion
