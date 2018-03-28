Letters to the editor for Thursday, March 29, 2018
March 28, 2018
A case of school bullying
Regarding the Nevada Appeal article on March 27 titled "Suspension for student who complained to Rep. Amodei reversed," the Northern Nevada school district decided to reverse the district's position on unjustly punishing the student for exercising his First Amendment rights. That decision was far from being kind hearted. This began as a clear case of the school district bullying a student; the district knowing the student had no recourse or means to rebut the punishment.
However, once an ally stepped in and defended the student's First Amendment rights does the school district back down. The school district only backed down when it was faced with putting its money where its mouth was. Talk about a sore loser.
Even after the district backed down, attorney Neil Rombardo still defended the school district's position. This is a lesson of unintended consequences, the school district being taught a lesson about school bullying!
Keith Young
Minden
