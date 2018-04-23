Letters to the editor for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Let me get this straight

This is not about party, this is about our country!

Ms. Hillary Clinton uses careless handling of our nation's top secret information. Ms. Hillary Clinton does nothing to save our Americans in Benghazi and then lies to U.S. citizens about it. Ms. Hillary Clinton sells our uranium to our enemy. Ms. Hillary Clinton launders millions of dollars through her Clinton fund. But our witless government decides to investigate President Donald Trump! Wow!

Bob Hellen Sr.

Carson City