Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

Bone spurs indeed

Draft Dodger In Chief Donald J. Trump was described recently as having "affection" and "respect for the military."

But not enough to join it. Trump got a medical deferment from the draft in 1968 during the Vietnam War because of "bone spurs" in his heels. Bone spurs indeed.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., whose father and grandfather were admirals, commented recently without mentioning the president's name that Americans with the richest income level often got a doctor who they paid to say a person had a medical condition that merits a deferment. I wonder how much Trump's father paid to keep his son out of the draft.

Trump, who refers to high-level officers as "my generals," has no problem considering World War III against North Korea and has no business being our commander in chief.

Bless you, Sen. McCain, for your service to the United States of America during which you spent 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, where you suffered horrific physical abuse. I can't help but believe that treatment would have led our president to roll over to the other side.

Trump was quoted as saying a while back that the only reason McCain was considered a hero was because he had been captured. "I like people who weren't captured," Trump proclaimed.

Bone spurs indeed.

Sue Morrow

Carson City