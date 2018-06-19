Letters to the editor for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Levitt AMP series kicking off with expanded handicap access

On behalf of the dedicated and amazing staff and volunteers of the Brewery Arts Center, I would like to thank the community for voting for the BAC to receive the Levitt AMP grant for the third consecutive year!

We kick off the first of 10 free outdoor concerts this weekend with The Original Wailers.

The show starts at 7 p.m. — bring your lawn chairs and the whole family as we celebrate arts and music — barrier free for all.

We apologize in advance to residents of the west side for any inconvenience as we are being allowed by the city to temporarily close two blocks of King Street to allow for expanded handicapped parking and safer crossings for pedestrians at the event.

Michael Wiencek

BAC Board of Directors