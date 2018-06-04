Letters to the editor for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Economy thriving under President Trump

America is currently experiencing the second-longest economic expansion in American history. It's been 107 months since the Great Recession ended, and even though it has taken longer than most would have hoped, the U.S. economy is thriving under President Trump.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 percent, the lowest it's been in 19 years, and economists predict that number could keep dropping. In April alone, the U.S. economy added 204,000 jobs, marking the sixth straight month of employment growth more than 200,000 jobs. Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of ADP Research Institute, recently said, "The labor market continues to maintain a steady pace of strong job growth with little sign of a slowdown."

The Trump administration's tax and regulatory agenda has only helped, paving the way for job creators to reward their employees.

Let's celebrate the good times, and hope they last for years to come.

Jim Wheeler

Minority Leader of Assembly, Nevada State Assembly