Letters to the editor for Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Does this sound like an inconsiderate jackass?

I recently went to a grocery store in Carson City and parked in a handicapped parking space because I have a handicapped placard and am recovering from a hip replacement. When I returned to my vehicle, I saw a piece of paper stuck to my windshield. It said, "You are not disabled, you are an inconsiderate jackass. DO NOT PARK HERE."

If it was from one of my friends teasing me, I can share the laugh with you. If the writer didn't see me limp out to the parking lot after my shopping spree or didn't bother to look at the handicapped placard on my dashboard, I forgive you. FYI: The parking signs refer to "handicapped" persons, not "disabled."

I could have obtained permanent disability status when I retired from the Air Force, but I had three children and I had to concentrate on becoming employed.

While in the Air Force, I was awarded two Air Medals, a Meritorious Service award, the U.S. Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Service Commemorative and a few lesser service medals. Does that sound like an inconsiderate jackass to you? I moved to Carson City 30 years ago. While here I served for 11 years on the Nevada Day Committee, I taught adult literacy for five years, and spent a couple of years with the Sheriff's Reserve Corps and the Sheriff's Volunteer Service. I am currently volunteering my time with the Latino ESL program and the citizenship classes. Does that sound like an inconsiderate jackass to you? What have YOU done for your country or community?

Don Gurney

Recommended Stories For You

Carson City