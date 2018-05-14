Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

For shame, Sisolak

Steve Sisolak's recent commercials indicate he wants to throw more money at Nevada schools, most of which will probably go to expand the already bloated administrative departments.

In some of his more recent tirades about gun control, he says he will ban assault rifles and bump stocks.

Previously, he talked about banning silencers. Apparently, someone informed him that silencers are big in the movies and TV but are almost never used to kill people in real life.

The gun-grabbers are always using mass shootings to further their agenda.

Sisolak is using the tragedy in Las Vegas to get elected governor.

Recommended Stories For You

For shame, Sisolak! For shame!

John Frink

Carson City