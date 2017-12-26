Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

Carson City is improving, but there's more to do

I have a lot to say that I could have run with this opinion. But, since we're allowed only 250 words per opinion, and since I have even that many more to say about our city's new improvements but decided not to, I'll just keep it simple today.

The construction work Carson City has undergone in these past few years has indeed shown improvements. The downtown area looks nice. It's about time the old buildings got a well-deserved face-lift.

The newly opened freeway bypass saves a lot of time. Why waste it on pesky stoplights?

The work done on our sewage treatment plant makes it look very nice. Now if something can be done about the smell. I am quite sure those relaxing in prison in that area would agree with me. It can be very unpleasant, I am sure, especially around dinner time.

And speaking of prison … the old Nevada State Prison, the Gothic like structure once used to house the incarcerated, with its impatient ghosts peering out from their cell windows year after year, still stands unopened to the general public and tourists. So I guess them ghosts shall just have to wait a little bit longer for opening day because there is always next year.

Recommended Stories For You

But that's just my opinion.

Don Paetz

Carson City