Letters to the Editor for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018

A love that's meant to be

On June 29, 2013, Steve Langdon and I drove up to South Lake Tahoe for an old-fashioned cheeseburger and chocolate malt. Upon our return trip to Carson City, Steve told me he was going down to the Gold Dust West to gamble a little as his wife Vicki was still working. After feeding my cat and making my lunch for work the next day, I decided to go down to the Gold Dust West and look for Steve.

I never found Steve, but instead I found the wife I've been looking for for more than 20-some-odd years.

The reason I say this, besides the meaning of true love, is, we have so much in common. Some examples are, we both love working in the yard, keeping the house clean, and camping.

We've already purchased a trailer and went to Crater Lake in Oregon; Grand Canyon and Sedona, Ariz.; and Bridgeport, Calif. We got engaged in Maui, Hawaii, and spent our honeymoon in Monterey, Calif.

Some more things we have in common — Kay and my daughter share the same birthday. Kay's grandson and my sister share the same birthday. Kay at one time worked for Valley Tow Rite Hitches in Lodi, Calif., and my father and I were Northern Nevada distributors for Valley Tow Rite Hitches. My wife grew up in Turlock, Calif., and my father and I sold camper shells made in Turlock. Almost every six months we find out something we have in common.

Recommended Stories For You

I really have a loving wife as mentioned in everybody's wedding vows — in sickness and in health she has been there for me.

Since we've been together, I've had two carpal tunnel surgeries, stomach surgery, a complete knee replacement surgery, a pair of crushed feet with two broken toes and the loss of my mother. All this and she has waited on me hand and foot. What more could any man ask for? She defines the meaning of love and marriage.

For all this, I am so thankful and blessed for the loving woman I married!

Happy Valentine's Day. Love you, Kay.

(P.S. I found out later Steve Langdon went to Gold Ranch in Dayton).

Jim Adie

Carson City