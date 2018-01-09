Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

Was 2017 a bad year after all?

Fred LaSor's commentary of Dec. 31, "2017: Not a Bad Year After All," should be amended to read, "not a bad year after all to somebody such as myself who relies on alternative facts and ignores the truth."

Let's discard what LaSor says, he's a sieve conservative, lots of leaks in his logic, lots of hollow facts from someone who probably hasn't had an original thought in his entire life. Instead, let's focus on what he did not say.

The year 2017 was the year when this American president took truth and turned it on its head. 2017 was the year of lies and more lies, so much so that the majority of the American people disapprove and distrust this current American president.

A fact you won't find on Fox News or Breitbart, LaSor.

Cheers to 2018!

Robert Simpson

Dayton