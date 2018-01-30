Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

Question for City Manager Nick Marano

To the city manager,

Your quotes on getting a new contract for our trash pickup leave me so confused.

In a June 6, 2017, article in the Appeal titled "Carson City Manager Gets a 3 Percent Raise," you mentioned a new contract in regard to our trash pickup. On June 6 you said, "The city is considering single-stream recycling, although it may be too costly and restrictive to implement in the near term. It could increase trash collection fees substantially."

Then on Jan. 6, 2018, in an article, "Housing Shortage a Leading Issue for Carson City," you changed your opinion on a new waste contract. You said, and I quote, "Mandatory pickup could lower everyone's cost."

So, Nick, if you can clarify what sound bite we are supposed to believe this time, that would help with my confusion.

Recommended Stories For You

Stan Heinrichs

Carson City