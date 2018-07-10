Letters to the Editor for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Need to do more to stop domestic violence murders

It was very encouraging to read in the Nevada Appeal that Carson City Juvenile Probation Services hosted a training by renowned forensic psychologist Robert Kinscherff.

The concept of using risk identification to hopefully stop future tragedy is not something we use much here in Nevada and I applaud the participation of all counties who sent representatives willing to learn new tools that could help curb this violent trend.

The same effort needs to be put into reducing the numbers of domestic violence murders in our state. In a nation where almost three women a day are murdered by their partners, Nevada currently ranks second. This makes it obvious that what we are currently doing isn't working.

Any person who comes into contact with a victim of domestic violence should be trained in risk identification, coercive control, and the effects of stalking. A forensic psychologist who specializes in domestic violence would offer a better understanding as to why this is such an epidemic and offer new tools for use in combating it.

We need to stop doing what's not working, and focus on a new tactic. Education is always the best place to start.

Lori Krasovec

Carson City