Letters to the editor for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Gun-free zones more dangerous than guns

In the commentary "Gun Violence More Than Just a Second Amendment Issue," your guest columnist reiterates the complaints of the kids in Florida by blaming the NRA for what happened there. I do not blame them for their anger, but the blame doesn't lie with the NRA. If anyone is to blame, how about the shooter? Or the cops who refused to enter the school until the SWAT team arrived? In fact, the blame lies on the Washington legislators who pushed through "feel good legislation" to keep guns out of schools. The teacher who died defending those kids owned a gun but couldn't bring it to school because that was a "gun-free zone."

A similar situation occurred at the University of Nevada, Reno, several years ago. A young female student there who had a concealed carry permit obeyed the rules and left her gun at home. She was raped on campus. Had she been able to carry on campus, she might have not only prevented getting raped, but may very well have prevented that man from raping and murdering another student a year or so later.

The New York Times is continually claiming cities and states with tough gun laws experience less crime and fewer murders. This isn't true. Witness the elephant in the room: Chicago.

The "City with Big Shoulders" has some of the most draconian gun laws in the country, yet its murder rate continues to climb. In this adopted home of Barack Hussein Obama and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the media continues to ignore the weekly slaughter there.

This country needs to learn gun-free zones kill people!

Recommended Stories For You

John Frink

Carson City