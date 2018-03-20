Letters to the editor for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Trump is exactly what America needs

It never fails to amaze me as to the ability of our president to get so much of his agenda accomplished in just more than four months, and much of it in spite of mass media bias, hated rhetoric from Congress, rabbit trails looking for ways to get rid of him, etc.

What makes it so endearing is that he stays on course and is relentless in his pursuit of accomplishing what he said he was going to do. He is "making America great again" and exposing the naysayers and obstructionists along the way.

I say it is about time that somebody had the guts to stand up to that crowd and to double-down when they fire back. Sure he is unpolished and crass at times, but he is not a politician, he is a citizen who refuses to take it anymore and that is what this country has needed for a long, long time.

May God continue to bless America!

Kelly Madigan

Carson City