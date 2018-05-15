Letters to the editor for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Letter writer forgets important facts about candidates

Jacky Rosen has lived in Las Vegas since 1979 when she graduated from college. She has, indeed, worked as a waitress while in school and as a software developer. She has owned her own business since the 1980s and is currently a Nevada politician serving as the U.S. Representative from Nevada's 3rd congressional district. I am not sure how Mr. Pyatt missed that.

Chris Giunchigliani has lived in Las Vegas since 1978. She, too, worked as a waitress while attending college and became a special education teacher in 1976. From 1991 to 2006 she served in the Nevada Assembly, serving eight regular and six special sessions. In 2006, she was elected to the Clark County Commission.

Steve Sisolak has lived in Las Vegas since the late 1970s. Sisolak was elected to the Nevada Board of Regents in the 1998, serving for 10 years. He was then elected to the Clark County Commission, with his term beginning in 2009.

Mr. Pyatt's letter of May 13 indicates we should all be conscientious voters, and I agree with that. I have some questions about what he considers conscientious, though.

His letter dismissed the candidates for governor as unworthy because he had never heard of them and so they must be "from out of state." Well, all of them except Adam Laxalt have lived in Nevada for decades and none are Johnny-come-latelies to Nevada public service. Perhaps Mr. Pyatt might re-think his vetting system.

Linda Deacy

Carson City