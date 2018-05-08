Letters to the editor for Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Campaign ad in poor taste

What kind of man is Steve Sisolak? Apparently, the kind of man who would stoop so low as to use an image from the horrendous Las Vegas massacre in an ad to promote his political ambition.

He certainly gave no thought to how seeing that scene over and over again would be upsetting for the survivors and the victims' families.

This is not the kind of man who should be the governor of Nevada.

Sincerely,

Betty Ann Estes

