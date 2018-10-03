Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

Game, set, vote

So this year Democrats deliriously foresee a burgeoning youth vote. They may be wrong. I had the chance at a recent birthday party to speak with one of these youths. She said she was not going to vote. She was discouraged by the mud-slinging she saw on the television. It gave her no idea of any candidate's values. She had a notion of their positions, but she could not determine whether their positions stemmed from self-interest (desire to get elected or re-elected), their loyalty to their party, or to their "base," or were for the good of the country.

Don't get me wrong. I think mud-slinging campaign commercials are all part of the game, but letting them run wild deprives them of meaningfulness.

Just like in football or any decent game, competing teams need umpires to determine results, call out fouls (misleading statements), and levy penalties (lost yardage), and they need commentators to remark about good and bad possible results from action on the field, and to put events into perspective by rattling off statistics from past elections. Then interest in watching the commercials would compete with that for Monday Night Football, and just maybe more folk would get out and vote.

Michael Goldeen

Carson City

Clinton should be prosecuted

I read a comment on the web regarding Hillary Clinton being interviewed on CBS by "The Late Show" host, Stephen Colbert and her comments about Christine Blasey Ford and her theoretic encounter with Brett Kavanaugh. Hillary's conclusion was that Kavanaugh should be prosecuted for the alleged assault.

But it is OK for Clinton to not be prosecuted for her deleting over 33,000 government emails from her private server or lying about the Benghazi murder of some of our government agents?

Ya wanna talk hypocritical?

Mary Santomauro

Stagecoach

Carson City didn't meet a tax it didn't like

Have you looked at your phone bill. Carson City has added $63 per year as a 911 tax. Just added it with no public input. The board of supervisors never met a tax they did not like. This would add thousands of dollar to the city revenue. We should have the finest 911 system in the country.

George Frazier

Carson City

Nevada State Prison needs to be saved

Over the years, there's been quite a few old-structures that were removed in Carson City. Case in point: Where a "Jack in the Box" now sits, once stood a magnificent, 117-years-old locomotives shed, complete with waterworks, roundhouse, foundry, engine room. And much-more-real-neat-stuff.

In the late 50s, then California State Railroad Museum Curator, Stephen Drew, said it was: "one of Carson City's most significant and long-standing architectural features." Other than, myself, do those words mean anything to anyone else?

Yes, twas an actual time-capsule, an incredible-glimpse of old-Carson City, Nevada, which shall never pass this way again. Twas an already-made-museum for everyone who lives in or travels to Carson City. But rather than it being cleaned up, refurbished and monies received from giving tours of the woebegone edifice, sadly it was torn down. With some of its pieces moved to its new location, where another, much-smaller, locomotives shed was constructed, which cost Carson City.

"Is it not the downtown area where you want our visiting tourists most, because Virginian City has always had the railroad-tour going on." And now, even little Moundhouse got a piece of the action.

1991's wrecking-ball, might return to Carson City. A still-standing, 156-years-old- prison remains as the Roundhouse once did. Mark my words, and just like the Roundhouse, marked as a historical artifact, eventually someone will claim the prison an old-eyesore, and it will be demolished faster than it went up should money-enough not be collected to open it for tourism.

But that's just my opinion.

Donald Paetz,

Carson City