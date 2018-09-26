Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018

Someone's likely lying under oath

Just a thought, please: the protagonists in the current Supreme Court drama are scheduled to testify under oath before the Senate Judicial Committee later this week. If both hold to their stories, it would seem to indicate that one of them is not being truthful; and, since lying under oath is considered a crime in the United States punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment, wouldn't the Senate be remiss if it didn't demand a thorough investigation to determine the "real" truth, and remove any shadow of suspicion from the innocent party?

John O'Neill

Minden

Left wing playing sleazy political game

It's very interesting to me that the Dem/libs release a sexual assault charge on the candidate for Supreme Court justice in the 11th hour of the hearing process.

An alleged charge which they had received, but kept under wraps for more than two months. An occurrence which supposedly happened more than 35 years ago. A charge being brought by a left wing political activist whose parents were ruled against in a civil process hearing many years ago by this candidate's mother who is also a state court judge.

Now the accuser is refusing to testify in front of the Congress stating she wants an FBI investigation before any testimony is given.

Another question this poses is that the FBI has vetted this SCOTUS candidate more than once over the past years due to his applications for high security classification clearances and other high court positions. They never found any problems with this candidate, sexual or otherwise. I guess this accuser doesn't trust or believe the FBI's past vettings.

Do the Dem/libs also think that the past background checks were just shoddy work by the FBI?

With all this sleazy political game playing by the left wing, is it any wonder why President Trump got elected?

George Gerlach

Gardnerville

Dems find new low

The treatment of Judge Kavanaugh has been, up to now, one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in politics. I thought Ted Kennedy's murder/manslaughter of Mary Jo Kopechne, followed by Democrat high praise of the man, all the way to a bid for the White House, was the most egregious example of political filth I had ever witnessed.

I used to think Democrat adoration of Sen. Robert Byrd, a grand kleagle of the Ku Klux Klan, was an infernal insult to our humanity.

I was crazy enough to believe the copious allegations of sexual assault against Bill Clinton would at least pique Democrat curiosity.

When vile Harry Reid said, "I heard Mitt Romney hasn't paid taxes in 10 years," and the wretched liberal media ran with his claim without any evidence whatsoever, I thought politics had finally reached the bottom of the sewer. Sadly, I was wrong.

Hillary called half the country deplorable. Obama called half the country bitter clingers to the Bible and guns. Biden called half the country "dregs of society."

Now we have the sinister, infective poison of the deep state. Comey, Brennan, Strzok, Page, Waters, Pelosi, Feinstein, Schumer, et al, colluding to protect Hillary's criminal activity and frame President Trump for nothing. I thought I had seen the nadir of political obscenity … until the Kavanaugh nomination.

Now I know, Democrat depravity knows no bounds. It's a morose, shameful path Democrats walk. MAGA for our kids and grandkids. Confirm Kavanaugh for America's future.

Dan Cerda

Dayton