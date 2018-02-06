Letters to the editor: Not changing my prediction

On the front page of Friday's edition, there was an article about the future water needs of the valley and how the weather was going to affect it. A US government official stated the temperature of the earth would increase by 9 degrees by the end of the century. How does he know that? Global warming has not occurred for about 20 years. Why would it increase so much in the next 80?

It's very easy to predict something that will supposedly happen after you are dead! I once predicted the Washoe Valley would be a jungle in the next 50 years, and I stand by that prediction.

The fact that I am 76 had nothing to do with my prediction!

Norvan Azevedo

Fallon