Library offering new way to read

E-Books are available to download to your device from the library. There is a wide selection to choose from. You can request a title if you don't see what you want. Best of all, these titles are available 24/7 with a library card. Find them at http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org, or visit the library for information.

Munich: A Novel by Robert Harris — A fast paced and intelligent novel set during World War II. Available in downloadable e-book, print, and book on cd.

The Immortalists: A Novel by Chloe Benjamin — An intriguing family saga which begins with a visit to a New York City psychic in 1969. Available in downloadable e-book and print.

STEAM Club & Make and Take Quilling

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop, Quilling and more. It meets every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome. The program will be on Feb. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. This program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.

Excel Basics

Learn the basics of Excel, the electronic spreadsheet program, on Feb. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read. Northern Nevada Literacy Council's Special Story Time will be today and Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. The Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Featured Artist

"Kaleidoscope Color Wheels" is on display at the library through February. The artwork was created by the Churchill County High School Art 1 students under the direction of art teacher Jaime Lynn Shafer.

Library Location

The library is at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org.