Looking ahead, reflecting back

A time to reflect and move forward. A time to reflect and honor past deeds.

Memorial Day weekend in Churchill County and surrounding areas remembers not only the inspiration of life but also the sacrifice of life.

Hundreds of graduates from Western Nevada College and Oasis Academy walked across the state during the past week to pick up their diplomas and reflect on the past few years of dedicated work to better themselves.

In two days, more than 200 graduates adorned in their green and white gowns will attend Churchill County High School's graduation.

Contrary to what state figures show, Churchill County still provides a solid, well-balanced education for its students. Educators have received state and national recognition, and the State of Nevada has singled out both Oasis Academy and Churchill County for its high marks and administration of WNC's Jump Start program.

Every year, we and our community extend our heartfelt congratulations to our young men and women who now seek another stage in their lives. Already, many of them have successfully participated in statewide events, and a special group of senior girls has won three state championships — two in basketball and most recently in softball — during the past two years. Within the span of four years, wrestling and football also captured state titles.

The music programs have performed well at the state level, and our Naval Junior ROTC cadets have brought the esprit de corps to the Lahontan Valley.

The graduates in the Adult Education program received their diplomas last week, and because of unique circumstances, many had to juggle children, marriage, school and work in order to succeed.

Only a few chapters have been written for each young person who graduates this month, but we encourage graduates to continue writing the chapters of their stories because life — in itself — is a story mixed with laughter and achievement.

As you earn your diplomas this week, please join the communities of Fallon and Fernley as we honor America's men and women at both the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, where Gov. Brian Sandoval will deliver his final remarks as the stat's commander in chief. Locally, the Churchill County service organizations conduct three smaller ceremonies at the Churchill County and Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe cemeteries and the Garden Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Each organization recognizes the importance of veterans' sacrifices and lays wreaths to honor the men and women who served in uniform. This is a time for personal reflection either before or after the Memoria Day services. Behind the Fallon City Hall in a courtyard, a memorial list the names of individuals who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The Churchill County Museum offers displays on the men and women who fought in war including Navy aviator Bruce Van Voorhis who was shot down in the Pacific theater during World War II. For his action on July 6, 1943, Voorhis, who graduated from CCHS in 1924, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and promoted to commander. The field at Naval Air Station Fallon is named after him.

Editorials appear on Wednesdays in the LVN.