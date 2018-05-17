LVN Editorial: Attend candidate nights to be better informed

Tuesday is the county's only Candidates' Night for all three offices required to have a primary election to shed a spotlight on those individuals running for the local positions. Several forums have already been conducted for the sheriff's race.

Candidate nights are good events for the community to connect with those who are running for office. Decisions made at the local level, for example, will affect many of the county's residents.

The schedule begins with the clerk/treasurer candidates from 6-6:25 p.m.; school board candidates are from 6:30-7:55 p.m. and sheriff candidates from 8-9 p.m. Candidates will be allowed up to five minutes each to introduce themselves and afterward, the audience will be able to ask candidates questions. Candidates' Night is being held four days before early voting begins on Saturday in Nevada.

During the question and answer segment, audience members will be asked to be direct and pertain to specific issues.

Sponsored by the Lahontan Valley News and Churchill Economic Development Authority, Candidates' Night begins at 6 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center with the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer race between Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea and Linda Rothery. Since both candidates are Republicans, the winner will be decided during the primary election based on state law.

The Churchill County School Board race features 12 candidates, the largest field of individuals in at least a decade interested in serving their community as trustees. This is a nonpartisan race, and the top eight candidates for four open sports move on to the general election. Rich Gent is termed out and cannot seek re-election.

Candidates include Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Clay Hendrix (incumbent), Matt Hyde (incumbent), Patty Julian, Jay Lingenfelter, Dante Martell, Tedd McDonald, Bobby Parmenter, Carmen Schank (incumbent), Deby Smotherman and Richard Wiersma, Jr.

Ninety minutes has been allotted for the candidates.

Wrapping up the evening will be five candidates for the nonpartisan position of sheriff: Walter "Butch" Christie, Ray East, Richard Hickox, Jared Jones and John Moser. The top two candidates from the primary election advance to the general.

Candidate nights, along with the information many have posted on social media and through advertising, give voters more insight about the individuals running for office and their viewpoints on key topics. It's important for an electorate to be well informed on the races that affect Churchill County.

We encourage residents to attend this important community outreach and to become involved in the local process.