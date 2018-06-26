LVN Letters to the Editor: June 26

Left just rehashes same talking points

One gets tired of the screeds from the left, the tiresome rehashing of talking points, the unjustified criticisms of people they don't understand and for whom they harbor an unparalleled hatred.

Ms. Strong's column last week is a case in point. I won't go through it point by point but it should suffice to say that it was largely based on transference, accusing President Trump of misdeeds Hillary Clinton is certainly guilty of.

She boasts that Hillary has never been tried or even indicted, but if the adage "where there's smoke there's fire" means anything she has skated over thin ice for the past 30 some years. Meanwhile, the accusation of Mr. Trump colluding with the Russians has been pretty well dispelled by the failure of Mr. Mueller's hand-picked crew of liberal sycophants to come up with a single smoking gun.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited report by the Justice Dept's. inspector general, if one is to read it carefully and between the lines, outlines the efforts of top FBI and Justice Dept. officials to protect Mrs. Clinton and to bring down Mr. Trump. The report says the officials exhibited no biases. You could have fooled me.

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity has often sited more than a dozen federal laws Hillary has broken just with her unsecured email server.

And then there's the matter of taking things out of context. I refer here to the picture circulating now of President Trump saluting a North Korean general. If you were lucky, like me, to have seen the full sequence you would have recognized that Mr. Trump was following protocol.

He had stuck out his hand to shake that of the general. The general instead saluted Mr. Trump, as is normal in the military for a person of junior rank to recognize a person of senior rank or position. Following military etiquette, Mr. Trump returned the salute and then the two shook hands.

Maybe someday, people like Ms. Strong will get over their love of hating our president and move on to loving our country. Maybe, but I'm not holding my breath.

Jim Falk

Churchill County

—–

Keep pets safe during fireworks

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, Phantom Fireworks would like to remind our friends and customers that some pets adversely react to the lights an noise of fireworks.

With a little extra effort, our pets can be spared the trauma they sometimes experience from fireworks.

Phantom Fireworks asks that you please be mindful of the following:

Keep your pets indoors during fireworks displays

Turn on the TV or the radio and air conditioning to help mask the noise of fireworks. Keep pets in a soothing, dark room with the light jazz of classical music playing. The idea is to muffle the fireworks noise with something soothing. Close draperies to help soundproof the residence.

Many suggest walking or exercising the pet prior to the fireworks in an effort to tire out the pet in the hope the pet will sleep through the fireworks.

Be home or have someone at home indoors with the pet to offer encouragement and support for the pet.

Close all windows and doors and block pet doors to prevent escape

You could try distracting the pet as soon as the fireworks begin by involving the pet in something enjoyable like "fetch."

Prepare a safe area where the pet can "burrow in" to feel safe. Maybe some blankets under a bed or a blanket draped over a small table. Play a radio near that area. Feeding the pet in the area will help the pet associate the area with other good things.

Do not take your animal to a fireworks show or let the pet outdoors while fireworks are being used.

You might consider consulting with your veterinarian about possible sedation.

Many of these suggestions have come from the Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.; Blue Cross for Pets; Pet MD;Humane Society of U.S.; and The Telegraph.

Phantom Fireworks hopes you enjoy the Independence Day holiday safely and show courtesy and compassion to your pets and animals.

Bill Weimer

Vice President Phantom Fireworks