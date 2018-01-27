Mamma mia! The beauty of Greece awaits!

About 17 million travelers visit Greece annually and there's good reason why. Where else are you going to see picture perfect views including some of the world's most famous ruins and breathtaking islands?

Where else can you learn how to properly drink ouzo or how democracy began? Where else will you be able to run like an Olympian on the very spot where the Olympic Games began?

If you've seen the film "Mamma Mia," you'll have visually experienced the blue, blue of the Aegean Sea and the warmth of the Greek people. You can't experience Greece from a cruise ship. Spending about three hours on the island of Mykonos or Santorini just doesn't begin to do justice to the pleasure of walking leisurely through the narrow flower-filled streets or sitting at a local tavern enjoying local food and drink as you bask in the sun and overlook amazing scenery. You'll need to bring along extra Scandisks for your camera!

The Chamber is offering a wonderful opportunity to explore Greece and two of it's more famous islands — Mykonos and Santorini — this September. What makes this trip so unique is the opportunity to stay two nights on each of the islands giving plenty of time to explore the islands at your own pace.

The tour begins with a two-night stay in Athens where you will walk up the famous historic Plaka to view the city from the Acropolis.

From there, you'll journey inland by motorcoach seeing much of Greece many visitors miss. There will be one-night stays in Kalambaka, Arachova, and Tola and two nights in Olympia, site of the first Olympics. You'll take ferries to the islands allowing you some relaxing time while at sea. The two-week tour features 22 meals, including one at a family-owned taverna and one where you will learn the art of Greek cooking in Olympia.

Recommended Stories For You

As one would expect on a tour to Greece, you will be exposed to art, wine, food, culture and religion. You'll visit remote monasteries, watch artists paint Byzantine icons, see excavations and ancient artifacts and stay at hotels where you can just sit and enjoy the views. The weather in late September is usually in the mid-70s and the islands will be in the 80s.

This is most definitely not a trip for those who wish to unpack once and relax. Nope, this is for the serious traveler who is interested in history, food, and culture. Yes, there's lots of scenic bus time between destinations and rarely will you travel the same roads. At the end of each new road, a new experience will await.

To save $200 per person on this tour, bookings must be made by March 17. Want to know more about this trip and others offered by Collette Vacations? Please be sure to RSVP for the Chamber's Travel Club meeting featuring this and other tours on Jan. 30. There will be two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 775-882-1565.

On other travel news: We only have two cabins left on our chartered yacht to enjoy the islands of Croatia in September. You won't want to miss this one! There are a few spots left on the Spectacular Scandinavia trip and next month, I'll write about the October trip to Australia/New Zealand. The 2018 Holiday tour featuring America's Music Cities only has three seats left.

See you at the next Travel Club meeting!

Marilyn loves to travel, meet new people, learn new customs and share her travel experiences. She will be 89 tomorrow. Those who would like to send her birthday greetings may send cards to the Carson City Chamber, 1900 S. Carson St., Carson City 89701.