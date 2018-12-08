Marilyn Foster: Blarney Stone awaits your visit to Ireland

Each St. Patrick's Day, everyone becomes just a little bit Irish and with that comes a longing to see the green, green countryside of Ireland with its fields of shamrocks and to enjoy a Guinness or two in some cozy Irish pub where everyone is singing some Irish tune. Yes, it seems all the Irish have fine singing voices — or is it the Guinness that makes it seem so?

A trip to Ireland is among the most affordable of trips where the friendly Irish seem to love Americans and are ready to share some tall tale or two about the fairies, pixies and leprechauns. You just know that every Irish citizen — especially the men — have kissed that famous Blarney Stone, so glib and entertaining are they.

You'll want to come home with one of those hand-knitted cable sweaters — the Irish love their sweaters. Or, how about a sturdy Irish tweed that will last a lifetime? Though the weather in Ireland is rather temperate, this outerwear can ward off any chills.

As for the food, well, you are in for a treat if you like potatoes. There's a long history between the Irish and their potatoes. And scones and tea seem to taste better in Ireland, especially on a rainy day — and yes, it rains a lot in Ireland — that's why it is so green! Packing an umbrella is a must.

The Chamber is planning a trip to Ireland next Oct. 23 for $2,999 double that includes air from Reno, airport transfers, free parking at the Chamber office, seven nights hotel, six breakfasts and two dinners.

Also included is all the touring with a knowledgeable guide to keep you interested and entertained as you go from destination to destination.

The tour begins with two nights in Dublin, city of pubs. Your first night will include a cocktail reception in the crypt of the famous Christ Church Cathedral. Interestingly, you won't see many churches in Ireland, not like you would in most of Europe. After a sightseeing overview tour on day two, you'll have time to explore this very walkable city on foot.

Then it's on for two nights to Killarney and your very own opportunity to kiss that Blarney Stone. That night, you can compete with the Irish and their tales! The second day, there's a ride through the famed countryside as you travel to the awe-inspiring Dingle Peninsula.

On your way to Ennis, you'll enjoy homemade scones and tea at a dairy farm and then it's off to the Cliffs of Moher before retiring at the very cozy restored 18th-century manor house, the Old Ground Hotel in County Clare. Imagine yourself listening to music in the Poet's Corner after dinner.

If you are a fan of Irish whiskey, you'll have the opportunity to learn how it is made as you stop in Tullamore on the way to your final night stay at the famed Cabra Castle in Kingscourt where you will be spending your final night before returning to our not-so-green Northern Nevada.

You'll come home with a bit of Irish in your soul. And, with all Collette Tours, you can leave a day or two early or opt to stay a few more days in Dublin at the end. The choice is yours. Ask the Chamber staff how you can make this happen, for seven days in Ireland, for some, is not quite enough.

The Chamber is offering quite the lineup for 2019. Visit its travel page at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com. Make your reservations sooner rather than later for these trips fill quickly.

(Marilyn already has two trips planned for 2019 and will be spending her 90th birthday in Vietnam. Then, she's off to the Bluegrass country!)