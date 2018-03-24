Marilyn Foster: Oktoberfest in Munich this year

As you read this, I am in the heart of Japan on an extensive tour of this most interesting country. I will be sharing my experience in a future article.

I'm going to make it short this month and present some highlights of forthcoming trips that just might interest you enough to pack a bag and join us on one of our next adventures.

Though many of the 2018 trips offered by the Chamber may be at almost capacity, we do have a few seats left and have just added a new trip for 2018 just introduced by Mayflower Tours & Cruises that might get you interested!

Hot off the press is the Romantic Rhine River Cruise featuring the Oktoberfest in Munich, home of the biggest and best such festivals in the world! If you like beer, German foods, happy people, singing, and incredible scenery seen only along the famous Rhine River, we've got the trip for you!

You'll have two days in the heart of Munich within walking distance of the main tent before boarding your 7-night cruise of some of Germany's most beautiful countryside. The tour departs Sept. 27.

Interested in Croatia? We have two cabins left on the very special yacht we chartered that will cruise along the Dalmatian Coast. This yacht only accommodates 36 people, so it's a very one-of-kind cruise with excellent service giving you the feeling of being on your own yacht — but affordably so!

More long-boat cruises are planned for 2019. Cabins are being held on beautiful ships that will depart April 7, the perfect time to see the wonderful tulips in Holland with various stops in Germany, France, and Switzerland. Free air offer ends March 31. Come in and pick out your cabin.

The Gems of Eastern Europe River Cruise is a new offering that is sure to be popular featuring the countries of Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania — countries not often thought of and off the beaten path for those who have journeyed along the Rhine, Mosel and Danube Rivers and want a new river cruise experience.

Come to the next Chamber Travel Club meeting on April 11 at 4 p.m. featuring Mayflower Tours & Cruises as we bring a bit of Oktoberfest in April to you. Must RSVP, please, at 775-882-1565.

A consummate traveler, Marilyn travels the world outpacing her much younger tour companions. At 89, she always has one or two trips booked in advance.