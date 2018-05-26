Marilyn Foster: See the pyramids along the Nile

You'll fly the ocean in a silver plane to see the pyramids along the Nile on Feb. 13, 2019. That's the day a group from our area will be flying to Cairo, arriving on Valentine's Day to begin a most amazing journey that will take us on a four-day cruise on the Nile to view the tombs of pharaohs. We'll marvel at the pyramids and the Sphinx located right at the very edge of Cairo and learn the history of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Karnak during a dramatic sound and light show.

The Collette Vacations tour starts off in the ancient city of Cairo — once again peaceful — before we fly to Luxor to visit the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens to tour the various temples and tombs. We stay in a hotel in Luxor two nights before embarking on our luxury cruise ship to sail down the Nile stopping in Edfu to tour the Temple of Horus. There's a stop in Kom Ombo before sailing on to the Nubian city of Aswan to discover the architectural wonder of the Philae Temple, a UNESCO heritage site. We'll overnight in Aswan to spend time on our own or use this day to enjoy an optional tour of Abu Simbel.

The weather in February is one of the best times to visit Egypt when the days will be in the 70s, cooling off at night. There's a total of four nights in Cairo — two at the beginning and two and the end with four nights aboard the Movenpick M/S Royal Lily, two nights in Luxor, and one night in Aswan. The staterooms on the ship feature full size windows. Most meals are included and, as with any trip promoted by the Carson City Chamber, there's free parking at the Chamber office and transfers to and from the airport.

For bookings prior to Aug. 14, save $350. And, if you are a single, the single supplement is only $700 additional, though there are not many singles available and assigned first-come, first-serve. We always recommend that if you are planning to journey with us, book early, for we can't guarantee availability.

If Egypt is too adventuresome and exotic for you and you are nervous about traveling to the Middle East — though you shouldn't be — stop by the office at 1900 S. Carson St. — near the Nevada State Railroad Museum — to pick up Collette's brochures on Italy's scenic and romantic Amalfi Coast departing mid-February 2019 or the beautiful tour featuring Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria departing October 2019.

Those who want to visit the USA in 2019 will love the Heritage of America tour departing in late April or Discover South Dakota departing mid-May.

Recommended Stories For You

Mayflower Tours has some great European River Cruises you won't want to miss. Such a relaxing way to see so much that you could never see on your own. Those who still want to enjoy a river cruise this year will enjoy the Romantic Rhine featuring two nights at Oktoberfest in Munich offering free air if booked by May 31.

I'm off for New York City on May 31 and will be enjoying two Broadway shows, although the shows put on by Western Nevada Musical Theater Company are mighty fine!

Happy travels!