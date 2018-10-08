Marilyn Foster: Time to plan 2019 holiday tours

With the 2018 holiday season just around the corner, it's not too soon to begin thinking about where you might want to spend the holidays in 2019. No doubt, your plans are all set for this year. It seems as though the holidays come far too soon each year, so it really is not too soon to plan for 2019.

We're all over the world with various holiday offerings for 2019: The Netherlands, Germany, France, a bit of Switzerland, Cuba and Colorado. Take your pick. All these tours are great and will put you in the holiday spirit.

All of the planned tours excite me, and I am pleased to be able to say I've experienced the Christmas Markets Cruise on the Romantic Rhine. What a trip that was! One of my first river cruises, and it turned out to be one of the coldest Decembers ever experienced in Europe. But, that didn't matter! The ship was warm, the food was great and the Gluhwein at the many Christmas markets kept me and my shipmates warm. Some of us brought home quite the collection of souvenir mugs from the various markets to prove we were there. Every one of those mugs has a story.

Though I traveled on a beautiful longboat at the time, from what I am gathering, the ship that has been chartered to take us between Amsterdam and Basel is pretty special at a pretty special price – personal butler service, complimentary in-room mini-bar, international cuisine, complimentary beverages all day, plus all gratuities are included in one price. Cabin rates per person begin at $3,395 and the air is free from anywhere in the contiguous United States, if booked by Oct. 31 this year. Trip departs Reno on Dec. 3, 2019. I know it seems early, but 2019 is right around the corner.

If you've never experienced a European river cruise, this will be one you won't want to miss and it will be a great introduction to this efficient and comfortable way to see Europe. The Europeans do Christmas right and the various Christmas markets are a treasure trove of beautiful things to buy. Think of this as a cultural shopping trip! Yes, it will be cold – as it is here – but we're used to it!

And, don't forget, there will be plenty of Gluhwein!

If you don't like cold, we've got another suggestion for you. Departing Dec. 8, you'll fly to Miami where the next day you will board Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas for a seven-day cruise around the island of Cuba. You'll see Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Cienfuegos and learn about the Cuban culture. An outside stateroom is $3,267 per person and that includes air from Reno and all transfers. I've been to Cuba and know you will find it as fascinating as I did. The best cabins go quickly, so don't delay too long in making a decision.

And, finally, for those who wish to stay closer to home, think a Colorado Christmas! Departing Dec. 11, this five-day trip includes two nights in Denver and two nights at the famous Broadmoor hotel where you will enjoy their special holiday show featuring a wonderful dinner and entertainer Debby Boone. The itinerary is jam packed on this tour.

These and so many other tours throughout 2019 are being offered by the Carson City Chamber. Do log on to their travel club page and browse the offerings. Join the free Travel Club and come enjoy hearing about more trips at our next Travel Club meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. Remember the Oct. 31 deadline for free air on the European Christmas cruise.

By the way, I just returned from a fabulous yacht cruise of Croatia. Great group of people and a great place! I'll be home until January and then it's off to Vietnam to celebrate my 90th birthday!

Marilyn keeps right on traveling since there is so much of the world to see. She has more energy than most travelers and sometimes the best of them can't keep up with her!