Mark Cyr: Thank you for 9 years

Farewell.

As many of you may have heard, Captain Leslie and I have been reassigned to Pueblo, Colorado and will be traveling there this coming Monday. We are full of mixed emotions as we pack and prepare. We arrived here in Carson City nine years ago with four children. Three of our children have married and will be staying here as they lay down their roots, while our youngest will be coming to Colorado with us.

What a blessing it has been to serve this community. I can remember arriving here nine years ago and falling in love with the beautiful sky and the scenic mountains. As we began meeting people in the community, I remember thinking how friendly and encouraging they were to us.

I am very proud of the way the community has come alongside us and supported the Army. We have been able to expand the Army’s ministry to youth, the elderly, and to disadvantage families. Sharing the Gospel message, we have seen the growth and transformation of many, as the mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human need in his name without discrimination.

The Army’s mission will continue to grow under new leadership here in Carson City and Douglas County. Capts. Mark and Dora Stearns will be taking over as leaders, and will do a fantastic job sharing the love of Christ and meeting practical needs. Please welcome them warmly.

I want to say “Thank You” to the Nevada Appeal for giving me the opportunity to share my faith and insights regularly these past nine years. I hope that the community has found them encouraging.

Jesus has given us the great commission: “go and make disciples…” and we have fulfilled that here in Carson City. Now we are being called again to “go.” We will obey. We will go.

But as I mentioned earlier, our children have laid roots here and we will return to visit. In just a few years from now, perhaps, if the Lord is willing, we will settle here in our retirement. Therefore, we will not say goodbye, only farewell until we meet again. God bless!

Jesus said: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35

Captain Mark and Leslie Cyr’s last Sunday as pastors of The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County will be Sunday, June 28.