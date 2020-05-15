Mayor Bob Crowell: Phase 1 for the reopening of Carson City

I don’t need to tell anyone reading this that these are difficult times, to say the least, and it will require the continued collective effort of all of us to ensure the health of our community and to safely reopen our Carson City economy. Make no mistake, your efforts are making a positive difference.

On behalf of the community of Carson City, I want to take this opportunity to thank our citizens and businesses for your diligence in staying home and practicing social distancing in order to achieve Phase 1 for the reopening of Carson City and the state of Nevada. I especially want to thank our Carson City employees, fire and police, and our dedicated health care professionals who continued to work through the shutdown, sometimes at great risk to their health and safety.

As many are aware, on May 7, Gov. Sisolak announced the release of Declaration of Emergency Directive #018, initiating the reopening of businesses in accordance with the adoption of procedures compiled based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, Nevada OSHA and other relevant agencies.

The Phase 1 standards require occupancy limitations, 6 feet of social distancing, continuous sanitization of regularly used equipment, personal protective equipment for employees and other requirements for non-essential businesses to open or continue operations during Phase 1. The Industry Specific Guidance and General Guidance documents are available online at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

These health and safety practices are essential for our community to proceed on the road ahead. Carson City will follow the statewide guidance rather than enacting local guidelines incorporating additional requirements. If you have specific questions about occupancy limits, please call Carson City Fire Department at 775-887-2210 or e-mail James Wentworth with the Carson City Building Department at jwentworth@carson.org. For any health related or testing questions, please call Carson City Health and Human Services at 775-283-4789.

In order to meet the state requirements, many of our local businesses have adjusted their operations to offer curbside pickup, delivery and arranging appointments for services. Local businesses have devoted many hours altering their facilities, training employees and adjusting schedules. Our community relies heavily on the commitment of these businesses adhering to safety practices. And while they creatively plan for ways to serve their customers, I want to remind us all that we, as neighbors, family, friends and other communities, need to remain diligent in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

I encourage Carson City residents to support our local businesses as they make their way through this transition; however, please maintain social distancing and wear face coverings while in public areas. It is critical for individuals to be motivated to protect one another from exposure. Those wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing are doing so with consideration not only to their own health but the health of others. This honorable exercise of caution will place us on a favorable trajectory. Those who are vulnerable should continue to stay home. Additionally, please be patient while receiving services as businesses are responding to the new guidelines with great urgency.

I am also pleased to announce that Carson City public offices are implementing appropriate measures to reopen to the public. City offices are implementing the same standards as Carson City’s businesses. City facilities have installed plexiglass coverings, employees will be routinely cleaning and disinfecting workspace areas and equipment. Our employees are committed to keeping citizens safe by encouraging social distancing whenever possible. Carson City employees who will be engaging with the public will be wearing face coverings and we ask that the public do the same. Shortly, we will be announcing office hours and any restrictions.

Once again, thank all of you for the efforts you have made during this unprecedented time. As a city, we have faced economic challenges before. Together, working as one community and in one direction, we will restore Carson City to the community we all love and are proud to call home!

Stay strong, Carson City!