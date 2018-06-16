Nevada Appeal readers share Father’s Day tributes

World War II vet a role model, playful trickster

My father taught my brother and I to respect people. He had a real good personality and was constantly playing tricks on different people.

He had a sew sheep and was always bragging about his Suffolk ram he paid $150 for. It was hilarious!

He left the ranch, Sweetwater, Smith, Nev., to fight in the war (World War II). He was first at Omaha Beach then at Rhineland. He was wounded twice. He received two Purple Hearts.

I am glad my dad returned home to us.

Dee Fredericks

Recommended Stories For You

Carson City

William 'Pops' Gerow hailed as standout father

Happy Father's Day to William "Pops" Gerow … we can always count on you! You are always there to give advice, share a funny post, play some cards or poker, watch a ball game, and debate political issues.

We are proud of your career in the U.S. Navy, your love for the B52 crew, and your dedication to various services in Carson City, including volunteer sheriff and EAA Young Eagles.

You poured your heart into motorcycles with your sons, from riding, racing, repairing, and shops.

You devoted yourself to your lovely wife Carol for 59 years (and still counting!) in Healdsburg, Calif., Sonoma County, Calif., and Carson City, Nev.

You are father of two, grandfather to six, great-grandfather to seven, Uncle Bill to many, and "Pops" to many more!

Thank you for your devotion and love every day!

Gerow family

Carson City

World's best father

Dad, you were always so strong, smart, funny, loving, sweet and caring. I love you with all my heart and miss you dearly every day. I know you and mom are watching over us every day, and are together in blessed eternity.

With love, your sweet baby girl,

Maureen

Maureen Hopkins

Carson City

A father is …

We take this time to define a father on this day.

A father is … the security of his children in every way.

A father is … the strength and confidence of his household.

A father is … the shaker and mover in his influence that the story may be told.

A father is … the planter of family principles, morals, character, love and direction.

A father is … the discipline in the home, an encourager, a rock, more than a friend …

He's someone the family can always depend.

A father is the fire that lights the path of a family dream.

He's the positive mind in everything the family may do.

So please, permit me to say: God bless the fathers all over this universe.

Have a very happy Father's Day!

–To my father

Lorraine Jackson

Reno