Past Pages for April 1 to April 3, 2020

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

Narrow escape: From the White Pine News—Thomas Coleman, Marshal of Treasure City, came near being shot. A number of gentlemen were throwing snow balls over the top of the pine tree on Main street and Tom joined in. He threw “from the Hip,” and struck the cock of a derringer in his coat pocket. It exploded the cap, and the ball passed through his coat and near the thigh—no further damage was done.

140 Years Ago

Brief mention: A pocket book containing a small sum of money and a bunch of keys was found. The owner can have it by calling at this office.

A newspaper carrier who serves a morning paper suffers in such weather as this. Yet there are men mean enough to tell him to “call again” when he attempts to collect at the end of the week.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Fishing at Washoe Lake has become the rage. The snow at Yank’s is four-feet deep.

100 Years Ago

Leisure Hour: The program of the evening was “Industrial Unrest” by Miss Clara Crisler and “Current Topics” by Mrs. Edith Huffaker. It was followed by an animated discussion by Rev. McCreery and Governor Boyce who made very pertinent remarks regarding the present unrest and Bolsheviki tendencies.

50 Years Ago

Women dealers: A group of women, backed by new federal legislation forbidding discrimination because of sex, organized and have been pressing the casinos in Las Vegas for jobs as dealers. According to Stanley Jones casinos on the strip are presenting a united front with no indication they are prepared to hire women.

20 years Ago

Stolen Oscars: A salvage man named Willie Fulgear found 52 stolen Oscars in a trash heap. After he returned them, he was invited to the Academy Awards ceremony where he accepted a $50,000 reward.

Thursday

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Hon. George F. Mills, member of the last Legislature from Lander county, was erroneously reported killed by a desperado in Eureka. The Honorable Mills was in town day before yesterday.

140 Years Ago

Homestead law: The law was recently passed in the United State Senate is of importance to many persons in this State as it provides that the land shall be given to the first settler whether he claims as a pre-emptor or a homesteader. It also makes provisions that the first settler on an abandoned homestead entry shall have the first right to acquire title to it after the original entry is canceled.

130 Years Ago

Lifesaving invention: Coats and trousers are to be made with large waterproof pockets which will contain a small amount of carbonic acid. If the wearer falls into the water, a small outlet will let in just enough water to create gas, which will float the man for a number of hours.

100 Years Ago

Changes since Abe Lincoln’s Time: Abraham Lincoln was not bothered with the high cost of living. F. L. Towers has in his possession grocery bills sent to Lincoln by the Cottage market, Washington, D.C. in 1860. “When Lincoln entertained statesmen and foreign diplomats at the White House his grocery bills were never more than $20 a month,” according to Towers. One bill was as follows: 6 chickens $2.00, 1 fancy chicken 38 cents, 5 lamb chops 15 cents, 1 peck potatoes 40 cents, 1 barrel potatoes $1.62 and 2 lbs. steak 45 cents for a total of $5.00.

50 Years Ago

1970 Nevada Bell Telephone Directory: The original painting which will be reproduced on the cover of the 1970 Directory will depict the striking of the first silver dollar 100 years ago in the U.S. Mint in Carson city. The artist Clayton Sampson, 26, completed the painting after hours of research at the Nevada Historical Society and visits to the site of the former Mint.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Four Vansickle children celebrate their seventh birthdays at the Children’s Museum in Carson City. Pictured are Joshua, Jimmie, Jennifer and Jeanette.

Friday

150 Years Ago

The Striped Stockings: A baseball team in Elko does credit to any other city in the land where the game is made a specialty and attracts thousands of visitors. The club numbers thirty members—it is well organized according to 1869 regulations. The healthy, athletic exercise boys hardly known when to stop. (Elko Independent)

140 Years Ago

April fools and the magic bottle: Some ingenious wag amused himself all day by sending boys to saloons with bottles having a hole in the bottom. By the time a man had poured a gallon of beer through the bottle onto his clothes, he dropped on the sell and filled the air with the breezy vernacular of his craft.

130 Years Ago

Beautiful song birds: Linnets and song birds are numerous in this locality and constantly warbling their sweet melodies. Some of them have very beautiful plumage and are exceedingly tame—alighting on houses and going in for food. One flew into the Appeal office window and alighting on the imposing stone began to sing.

100 Years Ago

Classified ad: “For sale or lease—Eighty acre ranch for lease or sale. Good house, large barn, 60 acres cleared, alfalfa field, good grain land ready to plant, pasture land. One quarter mile from town on Prison Road (East 5th Street). Enquire Mrs. M. E. Rinckel.”

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre—‘Cougar Country’ in color. The story of a young cougar named ‘Whiskers.’ Tickets are Adults $1.75, and under twelve 75 cents.”

20 Years Ago

Oscar winners: “American Beauty,” won five Academy Awards including one for best picture, director Sam Mendes and actor Kevin Spacey. Hillary Swank won as best actress for her portrayal of a woman passing as a man in “Boys Don’t Cry.” Michael Cain who played the headmaster in “The Cider House Rules,” won second best supporting actor…

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.