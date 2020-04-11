Past Pages for April 11 to 14, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Murder Trial. — The examination of three men from China who murdered one of their countrymen in this town three weeks ago, is going before Judge Mayhugh. Great interest is being taken and much money is being spending on both sides by the Chinese. — Elko Independent.

140 years ago

The Prospector (continued from Friday) He proposed to deal only with men who played fair, and didn’t know but would give his old friend John W. Mackay a chance. Consistent to the last in opposition to monopolies, the prospector started on foot for Virginia City. He may not talk Mackay into his certain fortune; and the Midas visions may vanish before the realities of tomorrow’s hunger an thirst, but the prospector’s faithful attendant, Hope, will never desert him, but lightening otherwise heavy burned even when the pick and shovel for the last time have been thrown aside, and the prospector passes out to the unexplored regions of the Hereafter.

130 years ago

All we need now to ensure good weather is a few real earnest spring fights.

120 years ago

Get Ready. The paper masquerade to be given by the band is now a very much talked of concern, and the people who intend going had better be putting in some time getting ready. Everyone on the floor will have to be costumed, which will be a novel sight.

100 years ago

Word was received in Carson last evening of the death of Richard J. Lornagan, for the past two years supervisor of the asylum at Sparks. For quite a long time the deceased had been ailing from tubercular troubles.

Sunday

150 years ago

Theater. — The great, thrilling play of the “Jibbenaiosay” drew a good crowd last night. The veteran actor was grand in his favorite assumption. This play is replete with incident and portrays, which almost fearful effect, a series of episodes in the history of Kentucky’s “dark and bloody ground.”

140 years ago

Yesterday’s weather was decidedly weathers. It was cold, cloudy, mean sort of a day, was yesterday and we haven’t much patience with a man who wouldn’t grumble at it.

130 years ago

The Silver State (newspaper) has just reached the age of 21 years. It has always cut a wide swarth in Nevada journalism by the courage and ability of its utterances.

120 years ago

The young man who rooms on Carson street should be sure to pull down his curtains before retiring or his audience will increase to such an extent as to block the sidewalk.

100 years ago

Because of a shortage of fuel oil and to save the limited supply now on hand the V. & T. Today ran the little jitney between here and Reno in place of the mixed train that has heretofore been engaged on that run. Another reason it has not run is no freight has been received.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The fire alarm last evening was caused by the burning of something — either brush, or timber or something of the sort — or, as was suspected the old log cabins at Camp Nye.

140 years ago

The Board of Pardons, which consists of the Governor, the three Supreme Judges and the Attorney General, met yesterday from 11 to 3. George R. Hutchinson, the Reno dentist who came to Carson and hacked his wife up with a carving knife, was denied parole on a unanimous vote. In the matter of the application for commutation of the death sentence of Charles Wesley Hymer, convicted of murder, the board denied by unanimous vote. Hymer killed T.K. West in Paradise Valley in May of 1879 and was to be hanged in Winnemucca on the 27th of this month.

130 years ago

Ziz-Zag will appear here next Friday evening. New York and Chicago have been convulsed over this piece.

120 years ago

A lively game of baseball took place at the track between the Indian School boys and the Carson nine. The Indians put up a good game and the white lads had to hustle to prevent them from winning the game. The score resulted in 14 to 15 in favor of the pale faces.

100 years ago

At a meeting fo the city trustees held last evening rules and regulations for the control of the city camp grounds were adopted.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.