Past Pages for April 15 to 17, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Bids upon the State Capitol building will be opened today. Several parties from California and others resident here have filed proposals. It will be fortunate if satisfactory bids are presented; for the sooner the work is commenced, the more speedily will the much-needed structure be underway and completed.

140 years ago

Captain Sam, of the Piutes, recently appeared before the County Commissioners and made a demand for the substantials in the shape of a sack of flour, a paper of coffee, and some beans. In the language of the Board of Pardons, “application denied.”

130 years ago

On Sunday afternoon about 5 o’clock a team was driven at a dead run down Main Street. The two men who occupied the buggy were drunk and one was holding each line and plying the whip on the frantic horses. In front of Schneider’s bakery they ran into a buggy in which Mrs. Sam Davis was seated. The shock took off one week and threw the lady to the ground.

120 years ago

The sale of real estate of the estate of Ann McEwen, deceased, was held in front of the court house yesterday. Mr. Abrahams bought the Fowler place for $65 and the Donohue house for $200. Geo. Bath bought the Ellsworth place on the Springs road for $350.

100 years ago

Despite the statements of many California papers that Attorney General Leonard B. Fowler is or was enroute to Los Angeles to meet Mary Pickford and her new dustbin, Douglass Fairbanks, that official has pretty much in evidence in Carson the past two days.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Board of State Capitol Commissioners met yesterday to consider the bids which had been filed for building the State Capitol upon the Gosling plan. The winning bidder was Peter Cavanaugh, Carson, at $84,000. He was awarded the contract based on filing the required bond — 50 percent of the amount bid. Mr. Cavanaugh has been long in business here as a baker, but, as we understand, he has much experience in the East in contracting and building.

140 years ago

Some kind samaritan had the thoughtfulness to send the Appeal office a bottle of Berlin beer last night. Without this auxiliary the local would never have pulled through alive.

130 years ago

Cemetery Improvements. — The Custer Post has made many improvements on the spot set aside for the burial of G.A.R. Veterans, and the rapidly approaching Summer will dawn upon the most beautiful spots in the grave yard.

120 years ago

Bob Logan has been developing a copper mine in Brunswick canyon for some time past. He was agreeably surprised a few days ago when the mine developed a pretty seam of turquoise. They prove to be the real thing.

100 years ago

Governor Emmet D. Boyle of Nevada says the state of Nevada is preparing to make a fight against the recent divorce of Mary Pickford from Owen Moore. The Governor will ask Governor Stephens of California to extradite Mary Pickford to Nevada on the charge that she had committed perjury.

Friday

150 years ago

Base Ball. The Stripped Stockings propose to go to Carlin next Sunday and clean out the Carlin club of base ball players. They think they can do it. — Elko Independent. We reproduce the above for the enlightenment of the Silver Star Base Ball Club of Carson who, we will inform the Striped Stockings, are already the champions of this state.

140 years ago

The threatening Pogonip hung over the mountains in the west all of yesterday, and an occasional flirt of snow was wafted into our gardens and streets.

130 years ago

The Board of Trustees of Carson City will receive the proposals for the building of thirty thousand feet of Vitrified Ironstone Sewer lines.

120 years ago

Friday noon the Nevada State Band will give a street parade that will eclipse all parades ever given in Carson, and give the young generation something to date from in their old age. The Sacred White Elephant — the only one in captivity — has been secured at great trouble and expense for the occasion.

100 years ago

The defense that Mary Pickford had in mind the establishment of a moving picture studio in Reno by herself and her husband, Douglas Fairbanks, when she testified in her divorce case at Minden six weeks ago that she intended to make Nevada her residence is being put forward by prominent Reno citizens in the case.

