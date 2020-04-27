Past Pages for April 18 to 21, 2020

Saturday, April 18

150 years ago

The Capitol Building Contract. — The Board of Capitol Commissioners met yesterday and accepted the bond filed by the contractor, Mr. Peter Cavanaugh. By terms of the contract, Mr. Cavanaugh is to be paid monthly, as the work progresses, 75 per cent on the amount due. He agrees to have the building enclosed and the windows in by the 1st day of October and in complete readiness for the first day of the Legislature December, 1870.

140 years ago

It seems to be about time that the man who sells liquor to Indians were again looked after by our local authorities.

130 years ago

Notice. — A temperance meeting under the direction of the W.C.T.U. will be held at the M.E. Church next Thursday. There will be singing, speaking and recitations. Admission is free.

120 years ago

Shooting on the Comstock. A report of a shooting from last evening: About a quarter to twelve this morning Dick Tobin walked into the Sheriff’s office and remarked: “I cam to surrender myself! I have just shot a man in self-defense.” “Who have you shot?” “Higgison,” replied Tobin.

100 years ago

A.P. Moore, who has engaged in the promotion of business in Tonopah and Goldfield, was a visitor in this city today. He has great faith in the future of oil development in the Fallon area. At the present, seven oil companies are drilling and three more are preparing to put in rigs.

Sunday, April 19

150 years ago

Breaking Ground for the Capitol. — Mr. Cavanaugh has already begun operations upon his contract. Yesterday workmen were engaged laying water pipes across Carson street to the Plaza; and some loads of rock from the Prison were hauled upon the ground. The architect, Mr. Gosling, is expected here on Thursday to designate lines for the foundation. The laying of the cornerstone will take place in the next four weeks.

140 years ago

Hank’s Last Whopper. The story is going the rounds of a man who risked his life to carry water to a dying man at Antietam. The wounded man survived, and recently wanted the whereabouts of the party how gave him the water and send him $10,000. Yesterday Hank Monk read the item and remarked: “I remember that day well, when I crawled through a storm of grape shot to give that man a drink. I was afeared to say Hank Monk as I’d gone in the guard house before, so I said James P. Moore, and now I see Moore has the money. Guess I’ll write him for a divy.”

130 years ago

The Genoa Courier, always a welcome visitor to the Appeal’s exchange table, has reached the age of 10 years.

120 years ago

The White Elephant. The injury to the leg of the white elephant, imported for the great parade of the Nevada State Band, was more serious than first reported. A veterinarian has been called and recovery imminent.

100 years ago

The three younger children of Judge and Mrs. Ben W. Coleman, are confined to their beds with measles. Miss Elizabeth, who was seriously ill with the disease a couple of weeks ago, has so far recovered as to be allowed to go out of doors in the sun for a short time.

Tuesday, April 21

150 years ago

About half past 12 o’clock yesterday afternoon a collision occurred between two freight trains on the V.&T. R.R. at what is known as the Vivian cut. The two engines, the “Virginia” on the up train, and the “Carson” on the down train collided on a tremendous shock, piling the cars on top of one another, killing one, R. W. Thornton, a young man and brakeman.

140 years ago

Big Snow Flakes. Between 12 and 1 p.m. yesterday there took place the heaviest fall of snow ever witnessed in Carson. The flakes in many instances were as big as trade dollars and fell so thick that hundreds of people gathered on the sidewalks to witness the strange sight. It seems as if the sheet of white which came from the heavens could be seen by the eye a mile above the earth.

130 years ago

Major McLaughlin, who returned from the East last night, walked into our sanctum with a large golden-haired doll in his arms. The major explained he had something new — the talking doll! After turning a little key on her back, the doll recited, in girl fashion, “Twinkle, twinkle, little star.”

120 years ago

The condition of Frank Higgison, who was shot last Tuesday by Tobin, is much improved and the chances for his recovery are favorable.

100 years ago

Next Tuesday night, at the opera house, will be given the benefit performance in aid of the free camping grounds. It would be useless to describe what is going to happen that night other than to say it will be one of the greatest presentations ever put on a Carson stage and will be the equal of any city performance.

