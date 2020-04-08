Past Pages for April 8 to 10, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Removal of the Appeal Office. On and after today, April 8th, the office of the Carson Appeal will be found in Rail’s building, upstairs, in the apartments formerly occupied by the Treasurer and Controller — next door west of the building which we have lately occupied.

140 years ago

The Prospector (continued from Tuesday). A reminiscent tear coursed his cheek as he stood Gilhooly off for a drink, and with a tearful and tremulous voice he whispered gratitude to another old friend for an accommodation in the shop of a metallic piece with which to procure an unostentatious meal. We met him an hour later, and a two-bit meal had had a rejuvenating effect upon him (see The Prospector).

130 years ago

John P. Sweeney was driving one of his yearling colts down Carson street yesterday morning and the colt’s foot went through into a defective sewer and in extracting the leg the sulky capsized, throwing Sweeney to the ground. The colt was rescued without sustaining any injury.

120 years ago

Danger in Wire Baling. A few days ago a thoroughbred cow at the Holstein Ranch died, apparently from a general wasting. Her stomach was cut open an it was found several pieces of wire about six inches long. The ends came from wire used in baling hay. They mingled with the hay and had been swallowed by the cow. People using hay baled with wire should cut the bales near the middle and not the end.

100 years ago.

Read the Appeal for the latest happenings; both at home and abroad.

Thursday

150 years ago

Another State Prisoner. — Deputy Sheriff I.M. Tabor of Lander delivered to Warden of the Nevada State Penitentiary yesterday Thomas Napper convicted at Austin of the crime of assault with a deadly weapon. There are now 52 convicts in the State Prison. Napper was mixed up in the affray in which the notorious “Buffalo Bill” lost his life.

140 years ago

The Prospector (Continued from Wednesday). His eyes were brighter, his cheeks took on the old-time color of the carnation pink — Gilhooly had been perhaps an artistic contribution to his effect — his voice had grown firmer, and his tongue rattled off cheery words such as but few short-hand reporters could have taken town. The high wine tear wailed up, overflowed the reservoir, as it were, as he anxiously and sorrowfully expired for the “old boys.” But when we questioned him about his latest discovery the dead Past was buried by the magic hands of a contented Present and a golden Future, and even a Sellers would have marveled at the wealth pictures our friend painted. We had found it at last (see The Prospector).

130 years ago

The Wheelman’s masquerade will be on Friday evening, and there will be a Committee at the door to see that no improper characters gain admittance. This rule will be rigidly enforced.

120 years ago

Cigars. How They Are Made in Carson City. Yesterday an Appeal representative dropped into Eddys’ Cigar Factory and inquired for the boss. He was out rustling up trade and Mr. Bradley, the cigar maker, was interviewed. He gave the reporter a number of valuable tips and when leaving the conclusion was reached that the Capitol cigar, as manufactured in Carson, heads the list.

100 years ago

At Leisure Hour hall tonight R.A. Harkins of San Francisco will discuss in detail the Irish question. The subject is a live one and much interest is being taken.

Friday, April 10

150 years ago

Ordered, that the V.&T. R.R. Col be notified to clear all the streets through or across which they pass, of wood and timber, and to discontinue the practice of piling either in any public street, and that they comply immediately and fully in every particular. This order by the county commissioners is just what is needed as some homes are completely hemmed in by wood belonging to the railroad.

140 years ago

The Prospector (continued from Thursday). The lode was thirty feet in width at the crossings, increased in width as he had gone down on it, was filled form wall to wall with Stephanie, Proustite, Pyrargyrite and Freislebenite of silver; and the entire surface of the vein was broken out with Telluride of gold thicker than Job’s boy with boils. When we mentioned wood and water, suggesting that without these no mining property, our friend informed us that the country was covered with groves of magnificent trees which would have been the envy of a band of Druids, an as for water, there was enough to supply the manufacturing demands of the world (see The Prospector).

130 years ago

No shooting or picnics are allowed at the Winnie Ranch.

120 years ago

Meterological Record, U.S. Department of Agriculture Weather Bureau Carson City, Nv, April 9. Maximum Temperature, 51. Minimum Temperature, 27 degrees. Normal Temperature, 48 degrees. Forecast for today, Fair.

100 years ago

Armenian Drive. Next week a nation-wide drive will be made to raise funds for Armenian relief. Nevadans are asked to contribute their fair share.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.