Past Pages for August 12 to 14, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Death of Birds. The Oroville Record says the present Summer appears to be severe on birds, and the plains between Butte creek and Feather river are said to be pretty thickly marked with crows and magpies that have fallen from the heat.

140 years ago

No clew has been found to the mystery which surrounds the murder of Old Hans.

130 years ago

The Bonnie Scotts. The Caledonian Picnic a Success. Yesterday morning the town seemed to be alive with Virginiaites who were eager to get a sniff of fresh air and sling their eyes on the green sward. Gayly dressed bonnie lasses and tailor made boys fitted up and down the principal streets as if the whole thing were entirely new to them.

120 years ago

The famous “Kingsbury” hand made hat can be found at Joe Platt’s.

100 years ago

The sessions of the second year of Epworth League Institute opened last evening at Camp Bell and many from Carson, Rio and adjacent towns were in attendance, and more left for the lake today.

Thursday

150 years ago

Foot Crushed. A Canadian at Sweeney’s ranch, west of town, had his foot crushed yesterday by its being caught between two logs. He was brought to town and the wound dressed by Dr. Waters at Munchton’s drug store. The man was then taken to Virginia. It is thought the foot will necessarily be amputated.

140 years ago

Doc Benton has returned form the Lake and the people in the neighborhood complain of an overpowering smell of fish in the vicinity of his domicile.

130 years ago

There will be a moonlight dance at the Cook ranch within a couple of weeks. The dance hall is spacious and a splendid time can be had.

120 years ago

The Virginia City ball players are out with a challenge of $200 for a game with the Carson nine. Now let the Carson boys play ball or give up the honors.

100 years ago

The Tonopah Banking Corporation was yesterday subjected to a test of its solvency by a concerted movement on the part of the credulous element among the depositors of this time-honored institution. The affair was one of the most orderly ever staged in Tonopah. Steadily and quietly the redemption of deposits progressed until shortly after noon, when the movement spent itself.

Friday

150 years ago

Pat Hurley Breaks Jail and is Caught. Night before last Pat Hurley who was lately arrested with John Francis on a charge of highway robbery, effected his escape from jail after what must have been a very patient and laborious series of sawing upon the iron fastenings of his cell.

140 years ago

The other day the devil of the Appeal office came in all out of breath and announced that a circus agent was heading toward the office. He had seen him giving directions to a bill sticker about some mammoth posters, and he could be no other than the agent. The visit of a circus agent to a newspaper office is always considered int he light of a calamity, and th editor wished that he had not come down town so early.

130 years ago

The Government clock has started up again with all hands working.

120 years ago

Since the Belgian hare craze has partially died out, either golf or the shirt waist man will have to arrive in Carson to break the monotony.

100 years ago

According to invitations sent out, August 29th has been set as the date for starting dredging operations at the works at Johnstown, below Gold Hill and Silver City. In the course of construction a number of old relics from the first settlers have been uncovered. It was at this site that the first gold in Nevada was found, which led to the discovery of the Comstock lode.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.