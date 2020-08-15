Past Pages for August 15 to 18, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

Ought to be Cleaned. Parties who have had occasion to visit Chinatown lately, give accounts of its very filthy condition. They say it will breed a pestilence if it is not soon cleaned. Can’t our County authorities do something to remedy the evil?

140 years ago

At 12 o’clock yesterday the Republican State Convention was called to order at the Opera House by Alf Doten of Storey County. Gen. Edwards of Carson was placed in nomination as Temporary Chairman by W. W. Bishop of Eureka. Mr. Edwards immediately rose to his feed and remarked that he declined the honor in the interest of party harmony.

130 years ago

Empire is still in a ferment over the ducking of Ohl the wife beater. After ducking him, the people now talk of ducking his wife for going back to live with him.

120 years ago

A couple of kids did some very dangerous shooting yesterday, and it was more luck than science that there isn’t mourning on the doors of several families. The youths in question blew the lock off the powder house with a rifle and shot several bullets through the house. As several tons of dynamite and caps are stored in the house, the wonder is that the accident did not occur.

100 years ago

Miss Anne Martin of Reno today filed her petition for nomination as an independent candidate for United States senator with Secretary of State Brodigan. The petition contains the names of 4,662 people, and includes citizens and voters form all parts of the state.

Sunday

150 years ago

The Speech Last Night. Mr. Fitch was greeted with a very numerous and enthusiastic audience last evening. His speech, of which we shall not attempt even a synopsis was quite up to the high expectations of those who had gathered from far and near to hear him.

140 years ago

How to Popularize the Lake. — The Enterprise suggests that the only way to make Lake Bigger (Tahoe) popular is to catch a few leading society lights of San Francisco, bind and gag them and forcibly take them to the Lake. Once there, it would take a six-ox team to pull them away.

130 years ago

It is hoped that electricians will settle the question as to why electricity is so much more deadly to linemen and horses that run afoul of live wires than to a murderer, while the subject is current, so to speak, in the newspapers.

120 years ago

The Lake this ear presents a picture of life, all the resorts have been doing a watering business and every locality has an abundance of campers. Glenbrook has come to life and is one of the favorite camping grounds about Tahoe.

100 years ago

The Appeal learned from inside sources this morning that Charley Chaplin, the famed comedian, whose antics and big feet have given him world-wide attention, will arrive at Carson City this evening at 7 p.m. He will be on Main Street at this hour.

Tuesday

150 years ago

State Warrants Wanted. — The highest price paid for State Warrants, by the undersigned, at Wells, Fargo & Co.’s office. H.F. Rice

140 years ago

“D.C.” WIlliamson, the notorious nuisance, dead beat and grizzly bear slayer, will not be tried for disturbing the peace until he has serve out his sentence of twenty five days in the county jail for pillaging the doctor’s offices. The place for the man is unquestionably the lunatic asylum.

130 years ago

There was a killing at Jack Rabbit, White Pine county, last Sunday over a game of poker.

120 years ago

The Bird Show. A fair house greeting the bird performers at the Opera House last evening. The birds are a novelty and the work performed by them under the guidance of Prof. Montague revealed whaat care and patience can do with birds.

100 years ago

A family came to Carson a week ago intending to buy land and settle here provided suitable arrangements could be made. The land was found, water was found, soil was in good condition, payments were satisfactory; then they looked for a place to live. The family went elsewhere.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.