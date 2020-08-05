Past Pages for August 5 to 7, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

The snow on the mountains directly west of this place has now entirely disappeared, for the first time in several years.

140 years ago

Yesterday afternoon a drunken fellows making a speech to Judges Deal, Wood, and several other gentlemen; but when Deputy Sheriff Powers collared him it was wonderful to see how quick he sobered up and promised to be good. He will likely be interviewed by Judge Cary to-day.

130 years ago

(Post Office, from previous day) People began to inquire where all this money had gone to, but no one was able to say — at least no one who would talk. Then a new hitch was taken in Congress and the plans reached here. Then came the agent of the contractor, and inside of a few months he went crazy dealing with the problem and was taken East to a lunatic asylum. (See Post Office)

120 years ago

The demand for horses for cavalry services has cleaned out the ranges in this State and has increased the price 250 percent. Horses that could have been purchased before the beginning of the war with Spain for $40 a head cannot be bought now for less than $100.

100 years ago

According to visitors to this city yesterday from Silver City, work has been started on the old Milwaukee mine, a famous producer of the early days, and present plans are said to include repairs to the shaft, and unwavering the levels now submerged.

Thursday

150 years ago

The New Catholic Church building, for the erection of which proposals are advertised in the Appeal, we are informed will be erected on the site of the old church building, on King street.

140 years ago

J. M. Hetrich, of the Mint, returned form a successful fishing trip to Hope Valley yesterday.

130 years ago

(Post Office, from previous day) The next man was the contractor’s son. His reign was a picnic of peculiar properties. There was a regular running fight between the contractor and the architect. About as fast as one put up the work the other ordered it torn down. If a brick was not exactly right, the supervising architect would wait until the wall was about forty feet above the brick and then have it yanked down. This caused strained relations and each began to call the other cranks. (See Post Office)

120 years ago

Reno is having a pest of hobos and crime, and the papers are doing everything to remedy the evil. If the peaceful residents of Reno wish a quiet home of peace let them come to Carson. Not a man in jail for the past two months.

100 years ago

Senator Charles B. Henderson arrived in Reno yesterday. He has returned from Yellowstone National Park, where he interviewed Secretary of the Interior Payne regarding the dredging of the sand bar at the outlet of Lake Tahoe. Senator Henderson declared the Secretary is in favor of starting the dredging as soon as possible.

Friday

150 years ago

The Living Wonders. — The Nova Scotia Giant, the Great French Giant, the Lilliputian Hero, and the Lady of Beauty will be on exhibition in Carson at New Theatre Hall on Monday next — afternoon and evening. This evening they appear in Virginia City.

140 years ago…

Cat Soup. — For the past few months the grounds about the State Prison have been overrun with cats. The Warden was for a long while in a quandary as to what means to employ to get rid of the pests, for they were getting to be an intolerable nuisance. A Chinese trusty who became cognizant of the existing state of affairs, and fearing a cat invasion, suggested he could make short work of the matter. In a few days time the “chicken” caught and slaughtered a dozen or more cats, skinned and salted them down, and made soup of them, which was served to the other Chinese convicts, who relished it with an epicurean appetite.

130 years ago

(Post Office, from previous day) The workmen lost considerable time in Justice Court acting as witnesses, and work dragged along until there seemed no prospect of the building ever being completed. Recently a clock was put in the tower, but it has two drawbacks. The tower is not high enough to show the clock, and the clock don’t go anyhow. The architect who planned the tower must have had an off day. (See Post Office)

120 years ago

Last night in front of the Post Office Rev. J.W. Webb gave talk on “The Humorous Side of the Temperance Question,” to quite a large and attentive audience. The reasoning, well told stories and anecdotes came readily and forcefully. He stated that Presidential electors of the Prohibition Party would be on the official ticket.

100 years ago

Yesterday afternoon Joe Stern, incumbent, filed for the Republican nomination for sheriff.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.