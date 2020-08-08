Past Pages for August 8 to 11, 2020

Saturday

150 years ago

The Heat yesterday, as indicated by the thermometer at Munchton’s, at one time indicated 100 degs., and for a long time stood between 96-98 degs., six to eight degrees hotter than indicated by the same instrument in the same place the day before.

140 years ago

Watermelon Party. — The boys of Carson are talking of getting up a moonlight watermelon party at Treadway’s park. It is proposed to have all the youngsters meet at the park some evening and separating in squads make their rains upon the various watermelon patches in the vicinity. At 10 they are to meet at the pavilion and engage in a feast.

130 years ago

(Post Office, from previous day) The hands of the clock, when it can be seen, point to a little past eleven and every once in a while a man from the rural districts who happens to be passing about eleven looks up, and thinking his watch is too slow, gravely stops and sets into the time of the stopped clock. Men in the night are not bothered this way as there is no light in the clock. The chances are that Carson will continue to receive mail at the old stand for some years. There was a time when about ten different politicians claimed the credit of getting that building. They are all now discretely silent.

120 years ago

White Pine country has an Indian horse thief who is giving the authorities no end of trouble. He has managed no escape the sleuths of the law on a number of occasions.

100 years ago

As the title would suggest, the feature, “Devil M’Care,” starring Crane Wilbur at the Carson City theater tonight, is a lively comedy-drama, and presents the lively star at his very best.

Sunday

150 years ago

Free fights of a more or less sanguinary and interesting nature occurred here on the past two days. In one of the instances the European war was the exciting cause. Another which grew out of a private feud between rival merchants, and in which a broomstick and pistol were variously drawn, which ended up in a harmless and laughable way, came of yesterday morning. No harm done.

140 years ago

Yesterday morning the driver of the Genoa stage pulled up at the Old Pony station in Jack’s Valley, and seeing no one about called for Jack Hans an old German who has kept the place for several years. Getting no response he pushed open the front door and found Hans lying face downward on the floor. The driver turned the body over and it was quite cold, and found a bullet through his heart.

130 years ago

The editor of the Appeal went away on last evening’s train without saying to anybody connected with the office whether he was bound for San Francisco or the Sandwich Islands.

120 years ago

The Wedekind brothers have made another rich find in their mine near Reno. It is quartz, richly sprinkled with horn silver.

100 years ago…

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons of each week Red Cross workers will meet at Leisure Hour hall to make garments for the destitute. There is plenty of work for all, so try and be there at least one afternoon this week.

Tuesday

150 years ago

Maish, the veteran, indefatigable furniture man, who is always industrious and always venturing upon some new enterprise or some novel sensation is now offering his stock of bed-room sets, window furniture, &c., &c., for sale at remarkably low prices, to close out preparatory to opening his Fall stock.

140 years ago

The Census Man. Jackson Ferguson, the census enumerator of Nevada was in Carson yesterday. He reports that the State is complete except in Lincoln and Humboldt counties. In the former a man named Gorman, who was deputized to take the census of the Muddy River district, neglected to do so. He will now be obliged to do so before he receives his pay. The population of Nevada outside the two counties named is noted at 53,394, an increase of about 10,000 since 1870.

130 years ago

Reports bring to Carson from the West Fork of the Carson, the news that 100 tons of hay were destroyed and a Piute Indian killed by lightening Thursday. He was stacking hay, and within then minutes after the storm set in he was a dead Indian and the stack was on fire. The affair occurred near Dangberg’s ranch, and is the third death of the kind within a month.

120 years ago

That Murdered Man. Sheriff McInnis has located the man murdered in Reno the other day. His name was Peter Julio and he was formerly a sergeant in the French Army. He was a native of Gascony, France. — Gazette.

100 years ago

Panco Villa surrendered today. After years of banditry and defiance of both the Mexican and United States government the famous outlaw delivered himself into the power of the federals.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.