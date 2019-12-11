Past Pages for December 11 to December 13, 2019

Wednesday

150 years ago

It is not generally known that around and in front of the Warm Springs lies a bed of peat, in fact the real old Irish turf. It has been used by Col. Curry in times past as an article of fuel and found superior to any coal found on the coast.

130 years ago

Fred Dangberg had his ankle fractured in a runaway last Friday in which were mixed up a four-horse and a six-horse team and a buggy driven by himself. A man named Heningson and his teamster were also injured.

100 years ago

Much of the snow on the streets and byways, which lay in depths from twelve to twenty-four inches, has disappeared and if two or three sunshiny days follow, it will all be gone.

70 years ago

Chief of Warren Engine company, Carson City’s famed fire department, today charged that Nevada’s general Capitol still is a “fire trap” and that little or nothing has been done in the past two years to contract acute fire hazards existing there. In a recent inspection, it was noted that 125 gallons of inflammable liquids, including paints and varnishes, were stored in the basement.

50 years ago

The Federal Bureau of Narcotics is investigating the possibility that a four-passenger airplane which landed at the Carson City Airport last weekend may have been used to smuggle narcotics from Mexico into the United States.

30 years ago

Precipitation and streamflow in Carson City was below average in October, according to a monthly water summary report issued this week.

Thursday

150 years ago

Bad Boys. — It is the habit of the rising generation of Carson to “belt” or “paste” a man from China on sight. The youngsters seem to have had considerable practice at base balling and have got their muscle up, and feel like lamming somebody — just for fun you know; so they pick out some poor celestial and ‘lam’ him before the poor cus can say chow chow. Such conduct should be corrected.

130 years ago

On the morning of January 2nd, 1883, the lifeless body of Treasurer McConkey, of White Pine county, was found in his office in Hamilton. There was a bullet hole in his head the safe was open and the books and coins scattered on the floor. McConkey had attended a dance during the night and left for his office telling his wife that he had to square up his books, it was the end of the year and his successor was to take charge the next day. Friends said he was murdered, while others said it was suicide. His widow sued to claim his policy of $5,000. The case went to the supreme court and back to a lower court in Iowa. Mrs Sadie McConkey in the end was awarded $6,395.

100 years ago

In the three games of basketball played at Virginia City last evening between the boys and girls school teams of that place and Carson its the latter were victorious in every instance.

70 years ago

Another earthquake, of sufficient intensity to awaken some sleeping residents, was felt in Carson City at 4:40 a.m. today. A minor shock was recorded at the University of Nevada School of Mines.

50 years ago

The first general session of the Carson City Booster Club was launched last night when goals and aims were outlined for the 35 men who attended and signed up. The group already has 150 members.

30 years ago

The campaign manager for former Sen. Chic Hecht, R-Nev., said Friday he was not aware that business associates of embattled Arizona savings and loan owner poured over $35,000 into Hecht’s 1988 campaign.

Friday

150 years ago

Weather. — We are still having the most delightful, beautiful, bright sunny weather imaginable. The days almost as warm as summer. The nights are a little cold but not uncomfortably so.

130 years ago

Jay Gould is said to be worried over the possibility of the telephone becoming a formidable competitor to the telegraph. Let Congress provide for a postal telegraph, and a postal telephone service so that the people can get a reasonable service at a reasonable price.

100 years ago

Acting upon the application of many members, a special meeting of the Greater Carson Club has been called for 8 o’clock this evening at the county court rooms to consider the location of the Carson City-Reno state highway.

70 years ago

If Hosstrader John’s old model T Ford had not blown away during the recent windstorm, he might have found a buyer for it yesterday. Bill Harrah, of Reno’s Harrah’s club, came into the office of Sheriff and Assessor Lester V. Smith yesterday to register six old time gas buggies he owns. Harrah had his cars registered in Ormsby county so he could clear the titles to the old cars and get prompt attention from the state department of motor vehicles.

50 years ago

Carson City may soon be on a regular air freight route if CF Air Freight has its way.

30 years ago

A full-scale lockdown at the medium security prison continued today after about 650 inmates were ordered confined to their cells at noon Sunday. The lockdown, the first in 15 years, was due to fears following a peaceful protest over conditions at the prison.

