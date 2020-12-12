Past Pages for December 12 to 15, 2020

Saturday

145 years ago

Hunter’s Luck. — Mr. Wm. A Hawthorne and his son Willard have being hunting a fortnight or so, ad in the time they have killed eight deer. There is no better deer hunter in all this region round than Mr. Hawthorne, and although he is a one-armed man. He can shoot a rifle as straight as the steadies.

130 years ago

The only way to sell Christmas goods is to advertise liberally. The only way to reach all classes, is to advertise in the Morning Appeal.

120 years ago

The weather continues bright and sunshining during the day and frosty at night. Icemen have reason to feel jubilant as their ice is growing every night, the growth, however, is somewhat slow. In the last week the ice has frozen to a thickness of five inches on P. Henry’s pond and is as clear as glass.

110 years ago

Building a Jail. George Coleman has the contract for building the National calaboose. Dan Gleason and he are doing the work and making such a job that there will be a lock and key that cannot be picked. It will be a town jail and Miner hopes that the proof will be that this preparation for the detention of criminals, sneak thrives and disturbers was not necessary.

100 years ago

REWARD Lone child seeks parents. When last seen they were on “The Road to Divorce.” For further information inquire at the C. And C. Theater box office tonight.

Sunday

145 years ago

Between 2 and 3 o’clock on Sunday morning a fire broke out at Cavanaugh’s Bakery on King street, and the flames spread so rapidly that the building and contents were pretty much destroyed before the engines, which were promptly hauled to the scene, could stop the flames.

130 years ago

The latest thing in garters is a blue elastic bad and the inscription in red silk, “no trespassing allowed.” Several pairs have already reached this city.

120 years ago

A Rush to the Diggings. Tonapah (sic), the new mining camp in Southern Esmeralda county, is experiencing a big boom. Many miners from Sodaville and Silver Peak have gone to the new digits as they are the richest discovered in Nevada in some years. It is 10 miles north of New Klondike.

110 years ago

County Jail is Emptied. Yesterday morning the local jail was cleared of its last prisoner. Last night he cells were empty and the room in darkness. This is the first time in many months this has been the rule. Since the city decided to clear the streets there has been plenty of material for the trade. The last two drunks were asked to leave the city for good and were taken at their word. The boys about the jail feel lonesome without their regular boarders.

100 years ago

Airman Was Lost. An airplane carrying the mail from San Francisco to Reno got lost in a storm in the Sierras and before getting his bearings got as far as Mina. He made the trip from Mina to Hawthorne in fifteen minutes. Being out of gasoline he landed at the Wallace ranch, sent to town for a supply and was on his way to Reno in less than two hours. — Walker Lake Bulletin.

Tuesday

145 years ago

The Virginia Fire was a terrible calamity. It not only rendered homeless and houseless a very large community but, it the truth must be told, — it turned loose a fearful avalanche of desperate characters.

130 years ago

Warren Dipple is able to set up in bed now and is also prepared to receive small donations in the way of quail on toast, spring chickens, etc., and a smile every time.

120 years ago

A Railroad for Ely, Nevada. Ely is likely to have a railroad connection, and Superintendent F.D. Smith of the Chainman company’s mill yesterday at the Kenyon. Senator W.A. Clark has brought extensively into local copper properties, and if he develops them there will be a road from Eureka to Ely.

110 years ago

Last evening a number of the representative citizens of this city gathered at the County Court Room to talk over ways and means for the Inaugural Ball that is to be tendered in honor of Governor-elect Oddie. As the citizen’s committee had but one idea in view, it did not take long to come to a conclusion.

100 years ago

Friday the city schools will close for a two weeks vacation during the holidays. Teachers’ Institute will be held at Reno next week and the Carson City teachers will generally attend. The schools will reopen on January 3rd for the last month of the first semester.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.