Past Pages for December 14 to December 17, 2019

Saturday

150 years ago

Can’t Be Done. — Persons traveling on the railway between Carson and Virginia City need have not fears of the cars “telescoping” into each other. The road’s too blasted crooked.

130 years ago

Although it may not be generally known, there is an ordinance in this city against the snowballing of pedestrians on the street. The fine for such an offense is $20 and upward, somewhere into the hundreds of dollars we believe. Yesterday a young boy named Sneed was arrested by the Sheriff for swatting a pedestrian in the ear. Yet the Appeal will bet $1,000 even up there is not a man in town who did not, in his boyhood days, take a delight in banging snowballs at any and everybody.

100 years ago

The last legislature provided an appropriation for the building of a new state prison. What’s the use? Why not more frequent sessions of the State Board of Pardons and Parole! — Clark County Review.

The Review is probably not aware that a higher power than the legislature — namely, the Prison Board — functions in Nevada.

70 years ago

Croston Stead, 27, of Sparks, a pilot in the 192nd fighter squadron of the Nevada National Guard, was killed instantly Sunday when his F-51 fighter plane crashed during takeoff at Reno Army Air Base, 14 miles north of here.

50 years ago

Members of the Legislative Interim Finance Committee gathered today in Carson City to consider the emergency funding requests of 10 state agencies. The requests total $525,000.

30 years ago

The Navy can’t guarantee pilots won’t drop bombs outside designated central Nevada target ranges in the future, a military spokesman said today following a cleanup of stray bombs on public lands.

Sunday

150 years ago

Drowning in Lake Bigler (Tahoe). Three men, Alfred Woodcock, John Smith and a Frenchman named Frank, who used to work as a cook at Spooner’s Ranch, were drowned a few days since in Lake Bigler by the capsizing of a boat. We have been unable to learn of any particulars.

130 years ago

Jack Furlong challenges Johnny Dormer and A.C. Pratt to a pigeon shooting match. Why doesn’t he challenge somebody who can shoot, either the parties named rank as crack shots in this section.

100 years ago

Hall Will Be Open. From Monday to Friday of this week Armory Hall will be open for boys basketball practice from 8 to 9 o’clock each evening. Prof. Brannon will have charge of the boys during Mr. McKeown’s absence.

70 years ago

A Carson City lodge operator paid a $100 fine today in Reno after pleading guilty to charges of “spooning” a slot machine, a petty larceny offense. The man was arrested following a Reno casino manager’s complaint that Enders used a silver dollar shaved thin and attached to a pieces of nylon fish leader to “spoon” a dollar slot machine, allowing the dollar to be used repeatedly.

50 years ago

30 years ago

Tuesday

150 years ago

Released on a Nolle Prosequi — The brothers Moss were yesterday released from confinement in the county jail where they have long been held on a charge of murder of Mrs. Willford in Ormsby County. They got their discharge after an entry by the prosecuting attorney of nolle prosequi. The friends of the prisoners flocked around them and gave them hearty congratulations. We are glad for their sakes there is no evidence against them.

130 years ago

The St. Charles will give a two-bit turkey dinner on Christmas.

100 years ago

70 years ago

An ice-laden C-82 Flying Boxcar landed safely at Hubbard field in Reno early today after six of its ten occupants parachuted safely without being ordered to do so when the plane “iced up” at 18,000 feet and underwent violent gyrations. Six of the men bailed out, five passengers and the plane radio operator. They were picked up in Fernley, a small town west of Reno.

50 years ago

A rural anti-poverty program official has submitted a letter of resignation but said she would withdraw it if four members of the program’s central staff in Carson City are fired.

30 years ago

(Photo Caption) Children and adults can enjoy the Santa Train at the Nevada Railroad Museum in Carson City, going on this weekend. Hank Batis, playing Santa, handed out candy canes to passengers. Visitors can also have their picture taken on the Inyo, the name of the train.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.