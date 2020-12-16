Past Pages for December 16 to 18, 2020

Wednesday

145 years ago

Remember the Orphans. George B. Webb, Superintendent of the Orphan Asylum at Carson, has written a letter to Judge Harmon, appealing to him in behalf of the little ones under his charge, for means to glades their hearts and fill their stockings at the approaching Christmas.

130 years ago

The newly elected State officers are finding hard work to secure houses.

120 years ago

San Francisco, Dec. 10. Judge Troutt of the Superior Court today decided that marriages in Reno of divorced people within a year after divorce were not legal either in Nevada or California.

110 years ago

The Nevada Indian appropriation Bill has passed the House of Representatives and is expected to go through the Senate. It provides for the support and civilizing of the Indians of the Shoshone Agency, including pay of $8,000 and the support and education of 300 pupils at the Indian School at Carson City and pay of Superintendent, $50,000; general repairs and improvements, $6,000 .

100 years ago

Steve Belli, who conducts the largest dairy in this valley, has lately installed electric milking machines at his farm down the prison road. During the scarcity of help Steve has had a lot of troubles of his own. Often a milker quit and it was a case of hustle with the large string of cows. It was all work and no play. The installation of the machine milker has completely altered conditions on his place.

Thursday

145 years ago

The Board of Directors of the Nevada State Orphans Home take great pleasure in acknowledging the receipt of fifty dollars being a donation to the institution from the Imperial Fire Insurance Company of London and the Queen Fire Insurance Company of Liverpool, through their agents in Carson.

130 years ago

“Who carried off the gates of Gaza?” Was asked the Sunday after Hallowe’en and twenty-seven boys rose at once and said they hadn’t had anything at all to do with it.

120 years ago

Dr. Way Tong. The well known Chinese doctor, will leave this city for Silver Peak on Sunday to remain for a few weeks. Patients of this city will govern themselves accordingly.

110 years ago

Gets Its Officer. The Wonder Mining News announces that the town of Wonder is now full fledged. A Constable has been appointed and duly qualified to keep peace in the growing mining town As there has not been enough men in the camp for several months to afford an arrest, the Miner is now keeping its eye peeled in hopes of giving the peace officer a chance to earn his salary.

100 years ago

During the fiscal year ending June 30, 1920, 277 deposits of gold and silver bullion were made at the Carson mint. The net value of the precious metal was $181,331.11.

Friday

145 years ago

A dog sat in the shadow of the Ormsby House last night and made night hideous with his cowlings. We were reminded of somebody’s paraphrase of Walt. Whitman: “I howl a whoop; And with the howlment of the whoop, I yip a yawp.”

130 years ago

V. McAllister Muller, who has lately returned from the Bay city, will shortly publish a book entitled, “How I Found Society at Lake Tahoe.”

120 years ago

A lively runaway took place in town this morning when a man from China’s team started out on their own hook. They ran several blocks and were finally brought to stop by a young man who made a daring leap and caught the bridle of one of the animals, but not until they had dragged him some distance.

110 years ago

Work has been resumed on the quarries of the Nevada Black and Gold Marble Company, located sixteen miles west of Mina, after a suspension of nearly a year. The former management was badly in debt and in litigation the quarries were closed down. Heavy capitalists have taken hold of the proposition. After Jan. 1st, a campaign of extensive development will begin.

100 years ago

Clean Milk Stock. Last year practically all of the stock of Carson valley was tested for tuberculosis, the result was that in some places over 50 percent of the stock was condemned. While this occasioned a complain and some serious objections, the results of this have shown. A recent reactionary test showed less than 3 percent of the valley cows were infected. They have been disposed of, and Carson valley is practically free of tuberculosis.

